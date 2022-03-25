China Eastern Airlines plane crash: State media refutes earlier report second black box found

BEIJING (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - China’s official Xinhua News Agency said on Friday (March 25) that the second black box belonging to the China Eastern Airlines plane that crashed on Monday has yet to be found.

Earlier, CAAC News, a publication managed by the aviation regulator, said China had found the second black box, but it later deleted the news post from its official social media platforms.

The Boeing 737-800 NG’s other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was retrieved Wednesday and is being analysed at a laboratory in Beijing.

Mr Zhu Tao, director of safety at the Civil Aviation Administration of China, said he couldn’t rule out the possibility that the voice recorder’s internal storage unit might be damaged.

Searchers found 183 pieces of debris where the jet crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including an engine.

One part was discovered more than 10km from the main wreckage, suggesting the aircraft suffered at least some form of breakup before impact. Human remains have also been found.

Officials have said all three pilots had current licenses, valid health certificates and solid experience.

All 123 passengers and nine crew are presumed dead. China has ordered a safety review encompassing much of the country’s aviation industry.

This story is developing.