China cancels bilateral meeting with Japan after G-7 Taiwan statement

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday (Aug 4) that a meeting between China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of Asean events in Cambodia has been cancelled.

The Chinese side is strongly displeased with the joint statement put out by the Group of Seven nations about Taiwan, said Hua Chunying, spokesperson at the ministry, at a regular media briefing.

The foreign ministers of G-7 nations - including Japan - called on China on Wednesday to resolve tension around the Taiwan Strait in a peaceful manner.

Earlier on Thursday, Wang Yi called US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan a "manic, irresponsible and highly irrational" action by the United States, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Wang Yi said China has made the utmost diplomatic effort to avert crisis, but will never allow its core interests to be hurt.

China's current and future measures are necessary and timely defensive countermeasures, carefully considered and evaluated, aimed at safeguarding national sovereignty and security, in line with international and domestic law, CCTV cited him as saying.