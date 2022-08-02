Pelosi visit reaffirms US' strong partnership with S'pore

SINGAPORE - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday (Aug 2) her visit to Singapore has reaffirmed the United States' "strong partnership with an important ally and friend".

"In bilateral meetings with key government leaders, we focused on how our nations can continue working together on security and stability, economic growth and trade, and values-based governance," Mrs Pelosi said in a statement released by the US Embassy in Singapore.

Mrs Pelosi on Monday (Aug 1) met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, President Halimah Yacob, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, and Senior Ministers Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Teo Chee Hean.

Her statement said she discussed with PM Lee "our ongoing collaboration to uphold and strengthen a rules-based international order".

"There were also discussions on trade and investment" she added.