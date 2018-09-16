Chaos of Typhoon Mangkhut captured in videos posted by netizens in Hong Kong, China

Typhoon Mangkhut wreaked havoc in Hong Kong and parts of the southern coast of China on Sunday (Sept 16), after first causing chaos in the Philippines, killing dozens of people there.

Netizens in Hong Kong and mainland China have taken to social media to post videos of the widespread destruction caused by winds of more than 250kmh and waves over 12m high.

In videos posted to Twitter, heavy rains and winds can be seen whipping pavements and buildings.

In one clip, what appears to be scaffolding falls off a building while in another video, documents and files are tossed hither and yon as they are carried on the raging gusts.

Another clip widely circulated on Chinese messaging app WeChat shows water flooding the atrium of the Sheraton Dameisha Resort, a hotel in Shenzhen.

Mr Matt Bossons, a guest at the Shenzhen hotel, told The Straits Times that flood water levels had risen about 10 feet, or 3m, since the morning.

Water from the beach had started flowing into the hotel’s pool at about 9am, the 28-year-old Canadian said.

But by around 11am, the storm surged, and water started battering the hotel’s door and flooding its patio and buffet restaurant.

“I think most guests are understandably concerned about the strength of the storm, but I speak for myself and my family in that we believe we are safe here,” said the Guangzhou-based journalist, adding that hotel staff have been very helpful.