Super Typhoon Mangkhut slams Philippines with category-5 power

MANILA (BLOOMBERG) - Super Typhoon Mangkhut slammed into the Philippines early on Saturday morning (Sept 15), after thousands of people moved to safer ground ahead of landfall by the strongest storm in the world this year.

The Category 5 storm had top winds of 269kmh, with gusts as high as 320kmh, when it was about 390km north east of Manila, the US Navy's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre said in its latest report.

Forecasters expect Mangkhut to head toward the Hong Kong area and South China.

Mangkhut, named after a Thai fruit, went ashore at about 1.40am in Cagayan province, the Philippine weather bureau, Pagasa, said on its Twitter account.

The entire main Luzon island where the capital region is has been placed under storm alert, with provinces in the northernmost part of the country bearing the brunt of the typhoon.

The storm could affect as many as 48.6 million people in the region, according to the United Nation's Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System.

About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year.

Super Typhoon Haiyan, which packed winds of as high as 315kmh, killed more than 6,300 people there in 2013.

Mangkhut's landfall came hours after Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic hit the North Carolina coast in the US.

The hurricane had 220kmh winds, the equivalent of a Category 4 storm on the US Saffir-Simpson scale, at its peak.

Florence's top wind fell to 140kmh when it came ashore, making it a Category 1 system.