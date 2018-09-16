Hong Kong issues highest warning for Super Typhoon Mangkhut that pummelled Philippines

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG, XINHUA, AFP) - Hong Kong issued its highest warning on Sunday (Sept 16) morning as the dangerous Super Typhoon Mangkhut bears down on China's Guangdong province, after leaving a path of destruction across the northern Philippines.

Most Hong Kong flights were cancelled and some rail service was halted as the storm approached.

The typhoon's top winds declined to about 167km per hour, from 195 kph earlier, according to the US Navy and Air Force's Joint Typhoon Warning Centre in Hawaii.

The Hong Kong Observatory issued a Storm Signal 10 at 9.40am on Sunday, the highest on scale. This means that winds with speeds of 118km per hour or more are expected.

At 10am, severe typhoon Mangkhut was centred about 150km south-southeast of Hong Kong, and is forecast to move west-northwest at about 30km per hour towards the coast of western parts of China’s Guangdong province.

The Hong Kong Observatory also issued a Red Rainstorm Warning at 10.55am. This means that heavy rain has fallen or is expected to fall generally over Hong Kong, exceeding 50mm in an hour, and is likely to continue.

Mangkhut is expected to make its closest approach to the Pearl River Delta about midday.

In Macau, authorities shut down all its casinos in a historic first as the typhoon approached, warning that the gambling enclave would be hit by severe flooding.

The Macau government was heavily criticised by residents last year for failing to prepare the city ahead of Typhoon Hato, which left widespread damage and 12 people dead.

A statement from authorities late on Saturday said the decision to shut Macau’s 42 casinos was approved by the city leader and agreed by gaming bosses.

“The suspension of gaming operations is for the safety of casino employees, visitors to the city and residents,” the government statement said.

Casino staff told AFP that venues would be shut until further notice as the city raised its second highest storm warning.

Shops and businesses were boarded up and protected by sandbags across the city and its streets, usually crowded with tourists, were deserted.

Economic losses in Hong Kong and across China could reach US$50 billion (S$69 billion) on top of the US$16 billion to US$20 billion it probably exacted in the Philippines, said Mr Chuck Watson, a disaster modeller for Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia. The impact in the Philippines could be between 5 and 6 per cent of its gross domestic product.

The costs could rise if Mangkhut's track shifts to make a direct hit on Hong Kong, though Mr Watson said the storm does not appear to be closing in there.

Mangkhut struck Cagayan province in the northern Philippines on Saturday with winds of up to 269km an hour, leaving at least eight dead and sending about 206,000 people to shelters, according to data from various agencies.

When it hit, Mangkhut was a Category 5 storm on the United States scale and three times larger than Hurricane Florence, which struck North Carolina on Friday, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Almost one million people along Mangkhut's path live in coastal areas or have homes made of light materials, Mr Edgar Posadas, spokesman of the disaster-monitoring agency, said earlier.

Philippine authorities are finding it difficult to reach areas hardest hit by the storm. At least five roads and bridges in the north of the country are impassable after landslides, while gales shattered windows and collapsed the ceiling of an airport in Cagayan province.

Wind and rain are preventing government agencies from assessing the full extent of damage, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said in a televised news conference.

Authorities are releasing water from several dams, which is likely to flood more areas on the main Luzon island, the weather bureau said. Strong winds cut communication lines in Cagayan, leaving far-flung areas where the typhoon made landfall out of touch with the government, Governor Manuel Mamba told CNN.

Manila Electric said 430,000 customers in the capital region and nearby provinces are without electricity. Six transmission lines in Luzon were toppled by the storm.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi postponed his Sept 16-18 visit to the Philippines in the aftermath of the storm. The South-east Asian nation's foreign affairs department said it is now focused on coordinating offers of international humanitarian assistance.

Throughout the region, airlines had cancelled at least 1,339 flights through the next 48 hours, according to FlightAware, a Houston-based tracking service. Cathay Pacific Airways said in a statement that it will ground 400 flights in the next three days. Its unit Cathay Dragon said it would not be flying on Sunday.

AirAsia Group had cancelled at least 22 flights as of Saturday morning, upsetting travellers from Manila to Shenzhen and Macau, according to a Facebook post. Philippines Airlines scrapped 41 Saturday flights, including those to Hangzhou and Tokyo, it said on Facebook.

Mangkhut could affect as many as 30.5 million people across Asia, according to the United Nations Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System. About 20 cyclones pass through disaster-prone Philippines each year. Super Typhoon Haiyan, which packed winds of 315km an hour, killed more than 6,300 people there in 2013.