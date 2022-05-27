Beijing detains Covid lab staff it blames for worsening outbreak

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - The Beijing police detained 17 employees of a Covid-19 lab for failing to test samples properly, blaming the infractions for worsening the outbreak that's enveloped China's capital for a month.

Workers at the lab diluted samples to the point that infections may not be able to be detected, officials said at a briefing on Friday (May 27).

It led to cases not being found and spawned the risk of further spread, said Li Ang, an official with the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

The city will tighten supervision over labs, including daily inspections.

Mass testing has been a hallmark of China's Covid Zero approach and officials have mobilised a legion of private diagnostic companies to help with the process.

But inaccurate results produced by some firms have led to uninfected people with false positive results being sent to makeshift hospitals in Shanghai and infections not being detected in a timely manner in Beijing.

The capital reported 29 new cases on Thursday and has seen a consistent drumbeat of infections since the current outbreak started to gather pace toward the end of April.

New cases spiked to 99 on Sunday, a record for this flareup, even as officials impose a raft of restrictions, including work-from-home orders for most Beijing districts.

Still, officials said Friday the outbreak was coming under control, with all cases detected in the 24 hours up to 3 pm local time found in quarantine.

Community spread is a key metric used by government officials to determine the severity of an outbreak and whether to ease restrictions. Shanghai began unravelling its lockdown after reporting consecutive days of zero cases in the community.

Premier Li Keqiang warned cadres in a rare emergency meeting on Wednesday that growth risks slipping out of a reasonable range, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.

Local officials throughout China were given a list of objectives to focus on this year, including better balancing the containment of Covid with economic growth.

On the ground in the mega-city, anxiety over the social costs of wide-ranging curbs is also mounting.

The city's health commission on Friday set up a task force to investigate an incident of a person who died due to delayed treatment, after claims from his family that an ambulance took too long to arrive due to Covid controls.