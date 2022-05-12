North Korea officially reports Covid-19 outbreak for the first time

SEOUL (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - North Korea officially confirmed its first Covid-19 outbreak on Thursday (May 12) and ordered a nation-wide lockdown, with state media reporting a sub-variant of the highly transmissible Omicron virus, known as BA.2, had been detected in Pyongyang.

“There has been the biggest emergency incident in the country, with a hole in our emergency quarantine front, that has been kept safely over the past two years and three months since February 2020,” the state media said.

The report said people in Pyongyang contracted the Omicron variant, without providing details on case numbers or possible sources of infection.

The report was published as the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a Workers’ Party meeting to discuss responses to the first outbreak of the coronavirus.

Kim ordered “all cities and counties across the country to thoroughly lockdown their areas,” so as to “completely block the transmission of malicious virus,” according to KCNA.

Until Thursday, Kim’s regime had denied it had any Covid-19 cases, a claim doubted by experts in the United States, Japan and other countries.

It has also refused vaccines from the outside world, with reports saying planned shipments have been put on hold because North Korea was unwilling to follow rules by Covax, a body backed by the World Health Organization.

In August 2020, North Korea said it was pushing ahead with the development of a vaccine against the virus, but has given scant mention of vaccines since then.

Any Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea, if widespread, could potentially be devastating given the country has an antiquated health care system and likely no vaccines.