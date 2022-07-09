Assassination of Shinzo Abe raises questions about security for VIPs in Japan

TOKYO (REUTERS) - The fatal shooting of former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe from close range at a political rally on Friday (July 8) has raised questions about protection for high-profile figures in a country where political violence and gun crimes are extremely rare.

Dignitaries in Japan often travel with modest security details focused mainly on direct physical threats rather than being protected by the heavily-armed personnel braced for firearms attacks seen in places like the United States.

Abe, 67, was campaigning in the western city of Nara for Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidates ahead of a Sunday election when he was shot, with Nippon TV saying the assailant was about 3m away.

A 41-year-old man was detained at the scene and police said the suspect had used a homemade gun. Police said other guns and explosives were found at the suspect's home and that he had admitted to carrying out the attack.

Officials from the Nara prefectoral police department told reporters that the request for security at the event was "sudden" and that the department would look into whether security was sufficient and take appropriate action.

Nippon Television quoted Nara police as saying Abe was protected at Friday's rally by one armed specialised police officer and some other local officers. Nara police declined to say how many police officers were handling Abe's security.

When he was shot Abe was standing at an intersection outside a train station, speaking to a crowd of hundreds as buses and vans passed behind his exposed back on the road where the assailant appeared.

Several commentators said security around the former premier should have been stronger.

"Anyone could have hit him from that distance," Masazumi Nakajima, a former Japanese police detective, told Japan's TBS television. "I think that security was a little too weak."

"The person needs to be covered from all directions," Koichi Ito, a VIP security specialist, told national broadcaster NHK. "If this kind of thing isn't carried out 100 per cent, it's no good."

Japanese officials, including former prime ministers, are protected by a special branch of the Tokyo police. The armed plainclothes officers known as SPs - or Security Police - go through a rigorous screening, including expertise in hand-to-hand combat. They typically stay close to the politician they are protecting to safeguard against direct physical threats.

There were just 10 firearm-related incidents in Japan last year, only one of them fatal, according to the National Police Agency.