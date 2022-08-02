A timeline of milestones in relations between the US, China and Taiwan

BEIJING (AFP, REUTERS) - US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to visit Taiwan on Tuesday (Aug 2), drawing sharp warnings from Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory.

Here are key developments in relations between the United States, China and Taiwan:

1949

Mao Zedong's communists take power in Beijing after defeating Chiang Kai-shek's Kuomintang (KMT) nationalists in a civil war. The KMT-led government retreats to the island of Taiwan, cutting off contact with mainland China.

1950

Taiwan becomes an ally of the United States, which is at war with China in Korea. The United States deploys a fleet in the Taiwan Strait to protect its ally from possible attack from the mainland.

1954-1955

The First Taiwan Strait Crisis: Beijing launches artillery attacks on some Taiwan-controlled outlying islands off China's south-eastern coast. Taipei loses its control of some islands and moves remaining forces and residents to Taiwan.

1958

The Second Taiwan Strait Crisis: Beijing launches months-long artillery attacks on the Taiwan-controlled outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, both close to mainland China.

Taipei fights back with some US-supplied weapons. China does not seize control of any Taiwan-held island.

1979

The United States endorses the "One China Policy" and switches diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing. Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping offers the concepts of "one country, two systems" and "peaceful unification" as possible alternatives to taking Taiwan by force.

1979

The United States enacts the Taiwan Relations Act, which makes clear that the US decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing rests upon the expectation that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means. It obliges Washington to help provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself.

1982

US President Ronald Reagan adopts Six Assurances to Taiwan, including a pledge not to alter the Taiwan Relations Act.

1995

Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui visits the United States for a reunion at Cornell University, drawing criticism from Beijing and escalating tensions.

1996

Third Taiwan Strait Crisis: Taiwan holds its first direct presidential vote. In reaction, Beijing launches missiles into waters near Taiwan; Washington dispatches aircraft carries to the region. Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui wins by a landslide in March.

2000

Chen Shui-bian is elected Taiwan president, marking the first time in power for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which supports Taiwan's sovereignty and formal independence.

2005

Beijing adopts an anti-secession bill in March that makes secession by Taiwan illegal. In April, leaders of Taiwan's major opposition KMT and the Communist Party of China meet for the first time since 1949.

May 2008

KMT-backed President Ma Ying-jeou, who favours closer ties with China, comes into power and sets aside political disputes with China to discuss deals ranging from tourism to commercial flights.