Biden and Xi to speak on Thursday amid rising tensions between their countries

BEIJING - United States President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to speak at 8.30am Washington time (8.30pm in Singapore and Beijing) in a telephone call, White House officials confirmed on Thursday (July 28).

It will be the fifth time they have spoken since Mr Biden took office as president last January.

A statement will be issued after the call, US officials said.

A spokesman for China's foreign ministry declined to comment on the call or share details when asked about it during a regular press briefing on Thursday.

"The Chinese and US heads of state maintain communication using various means," said spokesman Zhao Lijian. "China will announce information about this in a timely manner."

The call follows National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan's meeting in Luxembourg in June with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken's meeting with Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bali this year.

White House officials have said the long-planned call will have a broad agenda, including discussion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"This is the kind of relationship-tending that President Biden believes strongly in doing even with nations with which you might have significant differences," Mr John F. Kirby, a National Security Council spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday. "There's importance and value in keeping the lines of communication open."

Beijing and Washington are still embroiled in a trade war and tensions between both countries are at an all-time high.

Adding to their agenda are increased tensions over Taiwan, which have threatened to boil over since rumours of a visit by speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

China has issued escalating warnings about repercussions should the visit go ahead, promising "forceful measures".

"If the US insists on going its own way and challenging China's bottom line, it will surely be met with forceful responses," Mr Zhao said during a briefing on Wednesday. "All ensuing consequences shall be borne by the US."

Beijing sees self-ruling Taiwan as a renegade province which will be retaken by force if necessary. Washington does not have official ties with Taipei as it has diplomatic relations with Beijing under the "one-China Policy". But it is obliged by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.