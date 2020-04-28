1 Back to school in China

Tens of thousands of students returned to school in Shanghai and Beijing yesterday, after months of closures intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus. But the students found life is still far from normal, with smaller classes, temperature checks, strict social distancing, and no physical education sessions.

2 Ramping up virus testing

Singapore can now carry out more than 8,000 coronavirus tests a day, up from 2,900 at the start of the month. Essential workers are being tested, and the pool of testing will be widened so critical services can continue.

3 Charged over fake news

A 40-year-old Singaporean has been charged over false claims he allegedly made on a Facebook group that supermarkets would open only two days a week as part of enhanced measures here.

4 China warns of boycott

China's ambassador to Australia has warned that demands for a probe into the spread of the coronavirus could lead to a consumer boycott of Australian wine or trips Down Under. Ambassador Cheng Jingye also spoke of how that could affect the flow of Chinese students to Australian universities.

China, like all major economies, is reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pumping more money into "new infrastructure" and "GDPism" will not be enough in the face of daunting short-and longer-term challenges, says Professor Zheng Yongnian.

6 Rise in workplace deaths

A total of 14 workplace deaths were recorded in Singapore this year from Jan 1 to April 17, up from nine in the same period last year. Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday urged companies to take the Covid-19 downtime to improve their workplace safety and health systems and processes.

7 Lawyers see surge in queries

Law firms are getting more inquiries from people for advice on issues ranging from wrongful dismissals and redundancies to divorce-related matters, including maintenance payments and access to children.

8 Problem loans at StanChart

Problem loans at some of Standard Chartered's large clients may top US$600 million (S$851 million) as a string of corporate scandals coincides with woes at firms hit by the coronavirus pandemic. These include Singapore oil trader Hin Leong Trading, which is being investigated by police.

9 Official rankings for One

One Championship has launched its official rankings for select weight divisions across its mixed martial arts, Muay Thai and kickboxing disciplines. Fighters will now have a better idea of where they stand.

The recent spike in coronavirus infections among migrant workers in Singapore has turned the spotlight on the living conditions of a foreign workforce long invisible to many. Read about seven books that will shed some light on the many dimensions of migrant worker life here, written by workers themselves.

VIDEO

He lost a limb at 28, but helps others to walk now

Mr Muhammad Fazli Hasri lost his leg in a car accident when he was just 28. With the support of his family, he is able to lead a full and active life, and works in a prosthetics department today. str.sg/blurb341

VIDEO

Foreign workers' worries

As part of tighter circuit breaker measures, residents of foreign worker dormitories have been barred from leaving their place of residence until May 4. We find out more about life locked down in the dorms. str.sg/blurb342