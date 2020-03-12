WORLD

1 Fukushima goes green

Japan's Fukushima is now staking its future on renewable energy, nine years after a magnitude 9.0 earthquake caused one of the worst nuclear tragedies. A renewable-based hydrogen power facility, one of the world's biggest, opened in the prefecture on Saturday.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Second stimulus package

The Government is working on a second stimulus package as the global coronavirus situation has worsened since the Budget last month, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday. Although Singapore's first priority is to tackle the outbreak, it must also look at how to revive the economy, he added.

WORLD

3 Setback for India's Congress

India's Congress party suffered a political setback after Mr Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 legislators in Madhya Pradesh state resigned. Mr Scindia yesterday joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and legislators loyal to him are also expected to do so.

WORLD

4 Johnson sees off Tory revolt

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defeated his first party rebellion over a government decision to allow Huawei to have a role in building Britain's 5G phone network. Some Conservatives want Huawei removed from the network by end 2022. But the government, which has an 80-seat majority, won by 24 on Tuesday.

OPINION

5 Cyber wellness for teens

As Singapore grapples with mental health issues among its youth in the age of social media, it is time to equip students with tools to stay healthy and make the right choices, says education correspondent Amelia Teng.

HOME

6 Impact of drinks ad ban

Major drink manufacturers said the upcoming advertising ban and grading system for pre-packaged sugary drinks will affect their sales, but only minimally. Pokka Group and Coca-Cola, for instance, said most of their drinks are already within healthier choice standards. The measures, part of Singapore's war on diabetes, will also affect freshly prepared drinks.

HOME

7 Mental health awareness

Ms Priyahnisha, 28, struggled with symptoms of anxiety and an eating disorder in her teens, but did not think to seek help then. Now in recovery after being clinically diagnosed with depression and anxiety only last year, she hopes for more awareness about mental health issues and the avenues of support.

BUSINESS

8 MOM advisory to firms

Employers must notify the Ministry of Manpower if cost-cutting measures taken during the current slowdown have affected workers' salaries. This requirement is to encourage a sense of social responsibility and prevent downstream salary disputes, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said yesterday.

SPORT

9 S'pore 7s to be 'great show'

Singapore Rugby Sevens general manager Steven Rodaway believes the Republic can still put on a "great show" despite the coronavirus outbreak disrupting preparations. The April marquee event has been postponed to October, but Rodaway is confident that the World Rugby Sevens Series leg will go from strength to strength.



PHOTO: NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC



LIFE

10 Reboot of Sagan's Cosmos

Cosmos: Possible Worlds, hosted by astronomer Neil deGrasse Tyson (above), is a reboot of Cosmos: A Personal Voyage - the ground-breaking docuseries created by the late legendary astronomer Carl Sagan in 1980. It is also a sequel to Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey (2014), the most-watched science series in history.

Straits Times Digital

VIDEO

First responders despite virus risks

From helping to bring Singaporeans home from Wuhan to attending to those who need help here, officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and various agencies stepped up to do their best. str.sg/blurb261

VIDEO

Singapore's Ant-Man

A life-changing moment for Mr Zat Low led to an unusual hobby - and Asia's first ant museum in Singapore. The 36-year-old, known as the Ant-Man of Singapore, shares his fascination with the creatures. str.sg/blurb262