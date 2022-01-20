Australia's zero-Covid-19 stronghold delays reopening amid Omicron concerns

People queuing at a walk-in Covid-19 testing site in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
30 min ago

PERTH (BLOOMBERG) - One of the world's final zero-Covid-19 holdouts has delayed its Feb 5 reopening to the rest of Australia and the world on concerns an Omicron wave would cause "a flood of disease".

Western Australia will make a decision on any further easing in the near future once the country's east coast has reached the peak of infection and there's a better understanding of the true impact of Omicron, Premier Mark McGowan said in a statement late on Thursday (Jan 20).

A review of the border controls will be considered over the course of next month.

"Allowing a wave of Omicron cases to fly straight into Perth from Feb 5, with no testing, no quarantine and no public health measures would cause a flood of disease across our state," Mr McGowan said, referring to the state capital.

The decision to stay closed comes as New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's most populous states, find increasing Omicron infections.

Government officials have said the Covid-19 wave in Australia could peak and start to ease as soon as late January or early February.

While the rest of Australia has gradually opened over the past few months, Mr McGowan has resisted the pressure to do so and residents in the state have lived mostly without masks although they have been cut off from the rest of the world.

Western Australia said the border delay was an opportunity for residents to take the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine before the virus takes root.

There were still some changes to the hard border ruling with the state government making it easier for families separated by the pandemic to reunite.

More On This Topic
Singaporeans enrolled in universities in Australia worry about impact of Omicron surge
Crisis in Australia as Covid-19 cases explode, questions mount about preparedness
Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top