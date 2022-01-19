Australians told to brace for more deaths amid Omicron wave

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia should brace for more Covid-19 deaths for the next few weeks, the authorities said on Wednesday (Jan 19), as record infections fuelled by the Omicron outbreak overwhelmed health systems, forcing Victoria to raise its emergency status for hospitals.

"We have seen and we will continue to see deaths, mostly in older people, mostly in people with other chronic diseases," Chief Health Officer Paul Kelly told broadcaster Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday, a day after Australia suffered its deadliest day with 77 deaths from the coronavirus.

Amid record infections, Victorian state hospitals from midday on Wednesday will move to a "code brown" status, usually reserved for natural disasters or mass casualty events, while reports said nurses had demanded that the government get the help of the army.

Nurses in neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state on Wednesday staged a rally in one of Sydney's biggest hospitals protesting against staff shortages.

"Nurses and midwives are tired, angry and frustrated and feel that the NSW government isn't supporting them at all," Ms Shaye Candish of the nurses' union said.

Although Professor Kelly admitted "challenges with nursing staff" levels, he said the country's hospital capacity was coping with rising admissions.

Despite rising hospitalisations, the authorities are trying to justify their decision to live with the virus when higher inoculations were reached, citing a milder Omicron variant compared with previous Covid-19 strains.

But the sheer number of cases has put pressure on hospitals, with 5,025 people admitted as at Tuesday. A month ago, that was 759 in Australia, with numbers nearly doubling in two weeks.

A total of 50 deaths have been registered by late morning between NSW and Victoria, home to more than half of Australia's 25 million population. More than 53,000 new infections have been registered, with other states due to report later.

After successfully restricting the coronavirus earlier in the pandemic, Australia is dealing with a record surge of cases, with around 1.3 million detected in the past two weeks.

So far, Australia has reported around 1.6 million infections and 2,826 deaths since the pandemic began.