Australia says it won't send athletes to Asian Games

The Olympic-sized event is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10-25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
48 min ago

SYDNEY (AFP) - Australia said on Sunday (May 1) it will not be sending athletes to this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

The Olympic-sized event is scheduled to be held in Hangzhou from September 10-25, less than 200 kilometres southwest of Shanghai, which is battling a large Covid-19 outbreak.

The Olympic Council of Asia had invited a total of 300 athletes and 150 support staff from nations in Oceania to participate for the first time in the multisports event.

"No athletes from Australian sports" will take part, an Australian Olympic Committee spokesman said in a message to AFP.

Organisers of the Hangzhou games say they are developing a virus control plan, building on the Beijing Winter Olympics held in February.

But they have provided few details of how they intend to hold the games if China's strict zero-Covid policy remains unchanged.

The city of 12 million will become the third in China to host the continental competition after Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Some events will be held in other provincial cities including Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing and Jinhua.

All 56 competition venues for September's Asian Games and Asian Para Games have been completed, organisers say.

More On This Topic
Official confident Asian Games will go ahead despite Covid-19 situation in Shanghai
Asian Games faces 'possibility' of postponement, says official

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top