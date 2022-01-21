A divided nation: Western Australia stays shut as Covid-19 deaths mount in east

Western Australia's re-opening would be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of triple dose vaccinations reached 80 per cent. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
16 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australia will remain a divided nation, with the vast mining state of Western Australia cancelling plans to reopen its borders on Feb 5, citing health risks from a surge in the Omicron Covid-19 variant in eastern states.

The country reported 86 deaths from the virus on Friday (Jan 21), figures from the state and territory jurisdictions that have reported so far showed, its deadliest day since the start of the pandemic.

Australia's most populous state, New South Wales (NSW), reported 46 deaths of patients with Covid-19, also its worst day, including one infant, while Victoria state saw 20 deaths.

Yet, a drop in hospitalisations in both states did offer hope the latest outbreak might have peaked.

All states and territories, except Western Australia (WA), have reopened their internal borders under a policy of living with Covid-19, despite a record surge in cases. Western Australia was to follow suit next month.

However, Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan made a shock announcement late on Thursday saying it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up given the rapid spread of Omicron.

Instead, re-opening would be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of triple dose vaccinations reached 80 per cent. It is currently around 26 per cent.

"If we proceeded with the original plan, we would be deliberately seeding thousands upon thousands of Covid cases into WA and at this point in time that is not what I am going to do," Mr McGowan told reporters.

That decision prompted Qantas Airways Ltd to cut its Australian seat capacity by 10 more percentage points to 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the March quarter.

Mr McGowan said the original re-opening plan was based on the less-transmissable Delta strain, not Omicron.

The state, which is the size of Western Europe with a population of 2.7 million, has for months been closed off to the rest of the country and the outside world, taking advantage of its natural isolation to keep cases low.

There are only 83 active cases in the state, compared with 550,000 in the country as a whole, and just a handful of those are Omicron.

The decision is likely to anger Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has long urged all the states to open up and learn to live with the virus.

"I know that many West Australians will this morning be very disappointed and they will be asking the question 'if not now, when?'" Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told Sky News.

More On This Topic
Thief makes off with 42,000 rapid antigen tests in Sydney heist
Australia suffers deadliest day of Covid-19 pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases

Some WA travel conditions are still set to change on Feb 5, including allowing more people in for compassionate reasons, though they would still have to isolate for 14 days.

The original plan would have allowed in double-vaccinated interstate and international travellers without completing quarantine. Now visitors will need to be triple vaccinated.

"What we are going to do is review the situation over February and watch what is occurring over east and work out what the best approach is for Western Australia," Mr McGowan said.

Cases have ballooned in the rest of the country in recent weeks, overloading hospitals and causing major disruptions to supply chains through illness and absenteeism.

Related Stories
S'pore man infected with 2 Covid-19 variants in 8 months
Cypriot scientist says findings showing Deltacron Covid-19 variant isn't error
S. African study of Omicron points to end of acute pandemic phase
China rushes to develop an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine as doubts grow over local jabs
The mutating virus and its message to mankind
Studies suggest why Omicron is less severe: It spares the lungs
Omicron risk remains 'very high'; variant has growth advantage over Delta: WHO
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
What are the unique symptoms of Omicron?
Coronavirus can persist for months after traversing entire body

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top