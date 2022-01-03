Australia PM Morrison says he feels totally fine days after Covid-19 exposure

Mr Scott Morrison said he was not symptomatic and there was no need for him to take a Covid-19 test. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
36 min ago

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is feeling totally fine and has not had the need to take a Covid-19 test, after a positive case was detected in his Sydney residence.

As the Omicron strain of the coronavirus continues its rapid spread across the country, Mr Morrison said he was exposed to the positive case at a press conference held outdoors last Wednesday (Dec 29). The New South Wales state health department advised the prime minister to be on alert.

"I'm totally fine," Mr Morrison, who has had three vaccinations, said on The Today Show on Monday.

"Just like everyone else in these situations, you monitor, there was no need for me to take a test. I'm not symptomatic."

Australians are being forced to monitor themselves, self-isolate or stand in long queues for Covid-19 tests after virus numbers surged over the holiday period.

New South Wales, the most populous state, reported 20,795 new infections on Monday, down from a record 22,577 on New Year's Day. At the same time, hospitalisations in the state are climbing and reached a new high of 1,204 on Monday.

Victoria state recorded 8,577 new cases on Monday - a record. Hospitalisations in the state also rose to their highest level since November.

