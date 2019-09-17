Asian Insider Sept 17: Hong Kong’s 100 days of discontent

In today’s bulletin: The unrest in Hong Kong has hit the 100-day mark; Solomon Islands cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China; the Indonesian president vows to take firm action on haze; and more.

HONG KONG PROTESTS HIT A MILESTONE

Today marks 100 days since an estimated 1 million took to the streets of Hong Kong in a mass rally against a controversial extradition bill on June 9. In the months since, the movement has evolved. What started out as largely peaceful soon descended into regular bouts of violence. Protesters and police were involved in now weekly violent clashes. Through it all, Hong Kong paid a heavy price - tourism numbers plunged, the economy took a hit and families were torn apart. It’s impossible to recap everything, but today Asian Insider will focus on pieces that look at the key question from those watching the Hong Kong protests: How does this end?

SOLOMON ISLANDS SWITCHES SIDES

The Solomon Islands, an archipelago in the South Pacific, became the latest country to ditch ties with Taiwan in favour of China. It is the sixth country to do so since President Tsai ing-wen took office in Taiwan in 2016 and ramps up pressure on her ahead of polls in January. Because China claims Taiwan as its territory and says Taiwan has no right to formal ties with any nation, Taiwan only had formal relations with 17 countries (16 now), many of them small, less developed including Belize and Nauru. After the announcement of Solomon’s switch, Taiwan accused China of luring allies away with promises of aid and loans. China rejects the accusations.

HAZE UPDATE: JOKOWI VISITS HOTSPOT

As the haze continued to choke residents across South-east Asia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo pledged firm action, ordering a crackdown on individuals and companies responsible for the forest fires as well as adding troops and firefighters to the effort to put out the blaze. With weather forecasted to remain dry, there is growing concern that this year could see a repeat of the month-long haze of 2015 which ended up costing Indonesia’s economy over $20 billion.

INDONESIA PASSES CONTROVERSIAL REVISIONS TO ANTI-GRAFT AGENCY

Another story out of Indonesia today, the country's lawmakers caught nearly everyone by surprise when it voted unanimously to approve a law that many fear would undermine the anti-graft agency’s powers to tackle corruption . One of the key provisions places the the Corruption Eradication Commission, known by its Indonesian initials, KPK,under the supervision of an external board. The move is being seen as the government moving to rein in the KPK, which has previously launched many investigations involving members of parliament.

What is the KPK: Graft-busters with solid reputation and near-perfect conviction rate

SIGNS OF LIFE DESPITE ANOTHER DIP IN SINGAPORE EXPORTS

Singapore’s non-oil exports fell another 8.9 per cent in August compared to a year but this provided a significantly cheerier outlook than other recent reports. The numbers broke a five-month streak of double-digit declines and economists say this may suggest the rate of contraction may be starting to narrow. The numbers also suggested that the impact of the trade war might be starting to be felt in the US. Though Singapore’s exports to China rebounded, , its exports to the US dropped 15 per cent.

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Thailand mourns popular panda: Zoo staff in northern Thailand have donned black and white clothing and observed a minute of silence to mourn the sudden death of their popular male giant panda, who was on long-term loan from China.

Kashmir: A former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, seen as being pro-India, has been formally arrested under a law allowing him to be held for up to two years without charge, the authorities said on Tuesday (Sept 17).the key highlights of the past 100 days.

Israel heads to the polls: Israelis began voting on Tuesday (Sept 17) in an unprecedented second general election in just over five months, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu making another attempt at extending his premiership.

54 hours swimming: US endurance swimmer Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times without stopping, refuelling only on a liquid formula during her 54-hour feat.

