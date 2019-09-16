Solomon Islands switches ties to China in latest blow to Taiwan

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) – The Solomon Islands has become the latest nation to break diplomatic ties with Taipei in favour of Beijing, leaving the democratically run island with just 16 diplomatic partners amid China’s efforts to isolate it.

It’s the seventh nation – and the first in the Pacific – to establish ties with Beijing since Taiwan’s independence-leaning President Tsai Ing-wen was elected in January 2016. Reuters reported earlier this month that China was offering to bankroll a development fund for the Solomons if it switched diplomatic ties to Beijing.

Taiwan severed relations with the Pacific Island nation in a reciprocal move on Monday evening (Sept 16).

Taiwan and El Salvador cut ties last August, months after Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic switched recognition to the government in Beijing.

While China has only lured away a third of the 22 partners Taiwan had at the start of Ms Tsai’s term, they’ve picked off the most valuable ones.

With the Solomons’ break, China has reduced Taiwan’s formal diplomatic footprint by 46 per cent in terms of population and 52 per cent in terms of economic output since Ms Tsai came to power.

Beijing and Taipei have been competing for diplomatic recognition since 1949, when Nationalist leader Chiang Kai-shek’s flight to Taiwan established a stalemate with each side claiming to be the legitimate ruler of China.

The Communist party refrained from wooing any of the island’s allies under former President Ma Ying-jeou, who favoured closer economic ties with the mainland.