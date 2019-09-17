Indonesia sends more people, aircraft to battle forest fires

JAKARTA (AP) - Indonesian authorities have deployed more personnel and aircraft to battle forest fires that are spreading a thick, noxious haze around South-east Asia.

President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday (Sept 17) about 5,600 additional military personnel have been deployed to strengthen the current force of 9,000 people to fight the fires, which have razed more than 328,700 hectares nationwide.

He travelled to the hardest-hit Riau province, where nearly 50,000 ha have burned, to galvanise the authorities to get the cross-border haze under control.

He said at least 52 helicopters have dropped more than 263 million litres of water and 164 tons of salt for cloudseeding as part of the firefighting efforts in six provinces that have declared states of emergency.