Popular panda on loan from China dies in Thai zoo

BANGKOK (AP) - Zoo staff in northern Thailand have donned black and white clothing and observed a minute of silence to mourn the sudden death of their popular male giant panda, who was on long-term loan from China.

Officials said Chuang Chuang collapsed on Monday (Sept 16) in his enclosure at the Chiang Mai Zoo shortly after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves.

Staff said on Tuesday they found no sign of illness or injury on the 19-year-old panda's body, and that he had recently passed a health check-up.

A zoo veterinarian said pandas have a life expectancy of 14 to 20 years.

Chuang Chuang and his female mate arrived in Chiang Mai in 2003 on a 10-year loan that was later extended for another 10 years.