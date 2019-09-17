Popular panda on loan from China dies in Thai zoo

Chuang Chuang is seen eating bamboo at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand in this photo taken on Sept 3, 2005.
Chuang Chuang is seen eating bamboo at the Chiang Mai Zoo in northern Thailand in this photo taken on Sept 3, 2005.PHOTO: AFP
Published
48 min ago

BANGKOK (AP) - Zoo staff in northern Thailand have donned black and white clothing and observed a minute of silence to mourn the sudden death of their popular male giant panda, who was on long-term loan from China.

Officials said Chuang Chuang collapsed on Monday (Sept 16) in his enclosure at the Chiang Mai Zoo shortly after standing up following a meal of bamboo leaves.

Staff said on Tuesday they found no sign of illness or injury on the 19-year-old panda's body, and that he had recently passed a health check-up.

A zoo veterinarian said pandas have a life expectancy of 14 to 20 years.

Chuang Chuang and his female mate arrived in Chiang Mai in 2003 on a 10-year loan that was later extended for another 10 years.

