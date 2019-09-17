In Pictures: Haze spreads across South-east Asia

Smoke from illegal burning to clear land for oil palm and paper plantations has prompted school closures and disrupted travel in the region. The Asian Specialised Meteorological Centre said hazy conditions look set to remain, with hot spots in Sumatra and Kalimantan persisting with the dry weather.
