In Pictures: Haze spreads across South-east Asia

Smoke from illegal burning to clear land for oil palm and paper plantations has prompted school closures and disrupted travel in the region. The Asian Specialised Meteorological Centre said hazy conditions look set to remain, with hot spots in Sumatra and Kalimantan persisting with the dry weather.

Peatland smouldering after a fire in Kampar, in Sumatra island's Riau province, on Sept 16, 2019.
Peatland smouldering after a fire in Kampar, in Sumatra island's Riau province, on Sept 16, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
The haze, as seen from an aeroplane in the Changi area, at 6.30pm on Sept 16, 2019.
The haze, as seen from an aeroplane in the Changi area, at 6.30pm on Sept 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: NEO XIAOBIN
The Sarawak Legislative Assembly complex shrouded in haze, measuring 246 on the Air Pollution Index at 11am on Sept 17, 2019, as Kuching continues to record very unhealthy air levels.
The Sarawak Legislative Assembly complex shrouded in haze, measuring 246 on the Air Pollution Index at 11am on Sept 17, 2019, as Kuching continues to record very unhealthy air levels.PHOTO: THE STAR
The Lower Seletar Reservoir area in Singapore at 2pm on Sept 16, 2019.
The Lower Seletar Reservoir area in Singapore at 2pm on Sept 16, 2019.ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Indonesian firefighters extinguishing a forest fire.
Indonesian firefighters extinguishing a forest fire.PHOTO: DPA
Indonesian motorists in Pekanbaru, Riau, wearing masks on Sept 16, 2019.
Indonesian motorists in Pekanbaru, Riau, wearing masks on Sept 16, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The thick haze in Pekanbaru, Riau, on Sept 16, 2019.
The thick haze in Pekanbaru, Riau, on Sept 16, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A pupil from Nan Hua Primary School wearing a mask on Sept 16, 2019, the first day of school after a week-long holiday.
A pupil from Nan Hua Primary School wearing a mask on Sept 16, 2019, the first day of school after a week-long holiday.ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
A forest fire in Palangka Raya, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, on Sept 14, 2019.
A forest fire in Palangka Raya, in Indonesia's Central Kalimantan province, on Sept 14, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
The hazy sky in Punggol at 5pm on Sept 14, 2019.
The hazy sky in Punggol at 5pm on Sept 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
People at East Coast Park at about 6pm on Sept 14, 2019.
People at East Coast Park at about 6pm on Sept 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
The scene at Marina Barrage at around 6.30pm on Sept 14, 2019. A Pollutant Standards Index reading of 100 was reported at the southern side of Singapore at 7pm.
The scene at Marina Barrage at around 6.30pm on Sept 14, 2019. A Pollutant Standards Index reading of 100 was reported at the southern side of Singapore at 7pm.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Haze blanketing the Ayer Rajah Expressway in Jurong at 5pm on Sept 14, 2019.
Haze blanketing the Ayer Rajah Expressway in Jurong at 5pm on Sept 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
A woman in Toa Payoh wearing a mask at 2pm on Sept 14, 2019.
A woman in Toa Payoh wearing a mask at 2pm on Sept 14, 2019.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
The skyline as seen from Mount Faber at 5.50pm on Sept 10, 2019.
The skyline as seen from Mount Faber at 5.50pm on Sept 10, 2019.ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG
Published
50 min ago
Topics: 