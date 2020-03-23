Asian Insider, March 23: Coronavirus, Skype diplomacy in Kabul, Hong Kong protests

Hi,

In today’s bulletin:

Malaysia may extend movement curbs, Taleban Skype Kabul, Hong Kong protests, China takes a swing at US news publishers, and more...

MALAYSIA MAY EXTEND MOVEMENT CURBS, TO UNVEIL STIMULUS PACKAGE

Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh reports that since Malaysia restricted the movement of its population last week, the coronavirus toll has not risen above 100 new cases daily, meaning the country may have avoided the exponential growth seen elsewhere. The government said on Monday it would decide next week whether to extend the two-week restricted movement order into next month.

Experts say the order needs to be extended by up to two months. The economic impact of this could see more than a million Malaysians lose their jobs.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang reports that HK is to ban the entry of most non-residents and the sale of alcoholic drinks at F&B outlets. Carrie Lam announced the moves after a spike in cases coming from overseas.

At the hour-long press conference, Ms Lam, visibly emotional, urged residents to abide by quarantine measures and take the battle against the virus seriously.

Indonesia correspondent Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja reports from Jakarta that train stations were jam-packed on Monday as confusion reigned.

AFTER A MONTH-LONG LULL, HONG KONG PROTESTERS RESURFACE

After a relative lull amid the coronavirus outbreak, police fired tear gas at protesters in Hong Kong last Saturday for the first time in nearly a month. The demonstrators had blocked roads and set fires at a subway station in the Yuen Long area.

The protest was held to mark an incident at the site eight months ago when a pro-democracy demonstration was targeted by gangs of men who attacked the group and train passengers with clubs. The police were criticised for reacting slowly to emergency calls during the attack.

Hong Kong correspondent Claire Huang writes: Is Hong Kong vital enough for the US to confront China?

CHINA ORDERS LOCAL STAFF OUT OF US NEWS OUTLETS IN BEIJING

In an escalating tit-for-tat between Washington and Beijing over media access, China forced at least seven Chinese nationals to stop working for American news outlets in the capital.

Members of the New York Times, Voice of America and two other outlets were dismissed from their jobs last Thursday.

Just days earlier, China expelled more than a dozen US journalists after Washington placed a cap on the number of journalists who could work in the US.

China insisted it was within its rights to expel the journalists, and warned that it would take further action unless the US “corrects its mistakes”.

TALEBAN/AFGHAN SKYPE CALL BREATHES LIFE INTO PEACE PROCESS

After signing a peace deal with the Kabul government in late February which could see the complete withdrawal of foreign troops after more than 18 years of conflict, the Taleban struck scores of government targets, killing dozens. Hopes of a peaceful solution to the US’ longest war seemed dashed. Yet, on Sunday, the Taleban called Kabul on Skype, and the deal seemed close to being salvaged.

The two hour “virtual meeting” was held to hash out the details of prisoner releases from both sides. The Taleban had until Sunday refused to speak to the Kabul government unless it releases all prisoners. The two sides also discussed a permanent ceasefire.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a trip to Kabul to meet with the Afghan political rivals in the hopes of salvaging the deal.

In either case the US appears to be losing patience with the conflict.

"Countries have to take care of themselves," US President Donald Trump said in early March. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long."

IN OTHER NEWS

TRUMP SENT LETTER TO NORTH KOREA’S KIM JONG UN WITH PLAN TO ‘PROPEL’ TIES: US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un detailing a plan to develop ties, state media reported on Sunday citing Kim's powerful sister. She also warned their good personal relationship is not enough, as a hiatus in disarmament talks drags on.

The statement by Kim Yo Jong came a day after the nuclear-armed North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast last Saturday, the latest such action it has taken this year.

FUGITIVE BUSINESSMAN JHO LOW’S L.A. PROPERTY SOLD FOR S$26.8 MILLION: A Los Angeles property reportedly owned by fugitive Malaysian businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, has been sold for US$18.5 million (S$26.8 million), a US news site has reported.

According to Variety, Low bought the Sunset Strip property for US$39 million in November 2012.

"For many years, that transaction held the record for priciest Hollywood Hills home sale ever - until it was finally eclipsed earlier this year," Variety said.

MALAYSIA’S ANWAR IBRAHIM SAYS HE NO LONGER BELIEVES FORMER PREMIER MAHATHIR: Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said he no longer believes former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad following a series of broken promises between the two political stalwarts.

Datuk Seri Anwar, in an interview with CNBC on Friday, said "not now" when asked if he still trusted in the former prime minister.

