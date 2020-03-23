Coronavirus: Hong Kong to ban all tourist arrivals for 14 days from March 25

HONG KONG (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong said on Monday (March 23) that it was banning all tourist arrivals to the global financial centre for 14 days amid a spike in imported cases of the coronavirus, as it joins cities worldwide in the battle to contain the spread of the disease.

It will start the ban on Wednesday and will stop all airport transit services, the city’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a news conference. Hong Kong will also impose harsher punishments for quarantine violators and enhance anti-epidemic measures, she added.

The South China Morning Post also quoted Mrs Lam as saying the government would amend the law to forbid 8,600 restaurants, bars and clubs that hold a liquor licence to sell alcohol.

Hong Kong has seen imported coronavirus cases spike as foreign and local residents returned from overseas ahead of a government deadline last week imposing a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all arrivals.

Before the virus spread in the United States and Europe, the city had initially managed to contain the outbreak by closing schools, tracing the contacts of infected people and gradually imposing greater travel restrictions.

This story is developing.