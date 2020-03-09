US-Taleban peace deal looks flimsy as violence continues

ISLAMABAD • A US-Taleban deal that was supposed to kick-start peace talks between the insurgents and the Kabul government is looking flimsier by the day, with fighting raging across Afghanistan and no one sure about what comes next.

The loosely worded, four-page agreement signed on Feb 29 was meant to set the conditions for a complete withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan within just 14 months - and end the longest war in United States history.

But within days of the ink drying on the deal, blood again was flowing across Afghanistan, with the Taleban striking scores of Afghan military targets and Islamist gunmen killing dozens in a Kabul attack.

US President Donald Trump last Friday even acknowledged that the Taleban could seize power after foreign forces leave - a far cry from the reassuring messaging American officials had pushed in the months leading up to the accord.

The biggest sticking point so far seems to be the deal itself, which is vaguely worded and open to different interpretations. For instance, it states the Afghan government "will" release up to 5,000 Taleban prisoners before tomorrow, when peace talks between Kabul and the insurgents are supposed to start in Oslo.

Trouble is, the Afghan government is not a signatory to the deal, and a joint declaration between President Ashraf Ghani's administration and the US calls only on Kabul to determine the "feasibility" of a mass prisoner release.

Mr Ghani said on Saturday his government was willing to free the Taleban prisoners - but only if they do not return to violence. He did not say if a release was possible before tomorrow, essentially throwing the talks into limbo.

International Crisis Group analyst Andrew Watkins said the "ambiguous language and, at some points, outright contradictory language" between the US-Taleban deal and the US-Afghan joint statements have led to confusion.

It is clear Washington's patience with Mr Ghani's government is waning. The US did not congratulate him on securing a second term last month, amid widespread allegations of voter fraud. Mr Ghani is due to be sworn in today, but so too is his bitter rival, Mr Abdullah Abdullah, who wants to form a rival government.

The US seems determined to downplay acts of Taleban violence and lend credence to its longtime foe's motives. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week said the senior Taleban leadership was "working diligently to reduce violence", while also appearing to take a veiled swipe at the Ghani government for representing only "narrow interests".

Mr Trump even boasted about a "very good" phone call with top Taleban leader Mullah Baradar.

The US President also signalled that America's commitment to Afghanistan's security came with an expiry date. "Countries have to take care of themselves," Mr Trump said last Friday. "You can only hold someone's hand for so long."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE