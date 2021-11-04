Asian Insider: Glimmers of hope for the climate | Beneath America’s China consensus

Dear ST reader,

World superpowers sparred over attendance at a major climate summit in Glasgow this week, but some good has come out of the talks so far. Meanwhile, Malaysia's political parties are firming up their strategies for the Melaka state poll later this month. Read on to find out more.

Climate hopes

A spat among the world's superpowers may have overshadowed talks at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, but there's still hope on countries' climate pledges. New pledges made by China and India - among the top three producers of planet-warming greenhouse gases - have for the first time set the world on a path towards reducing planetary heating to under 2 degrees Celsius.

India's surprise announcement of a net-zero emissions target for 2070 has been described by climate policy and energy experts as a big, bold step, although some critics say it comes a tad too late. China, Saudi Arabia and Russia plan to reach their net-zero targets by 2060, while the United States and the European Union aim to hit theirs a decade earlier.

Follow our special coverage Climate Code Red, where climate change editor David Fogarty and environment correspondent Audrey Tan bring you analyses, videos, blogs and more live from the COP26 summit in Glasgow. Also check out our latest podcasts on this pressing issue with far-reaching global consequences:

Much ado over carbon markets, credits and COP26 negotiations

Implications for Asean at COP26

How Asean countries are joining in the climate crisis fight

Fighting for Melaka

The various alliances across Malaysia's political spectrum have been busy firming up their strategies as the Melaka state election looms, Malaysia correspondent Ram Anand reports.

This week, the three major parties that form the Malaysian government - Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) - failed in an attempt at cooperation. Islamist party PAS said it would contest the state poll under the banner of Perikatan Nasional, a coalition that also includes Bersatu. Opposition front Pakatan Harapan, meanwhile, decided to use its unified logo for the election, announcing its finalised seat distribution late last week.

The election later this month is expected to feature a crowded field of candidates. Follow Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh and his team for the latest reports and analyses in the Malaysia edition of the Asian Insider newsletter.

Asean's tourism reboot

Recent weeks have seen a flurry of announcements as South-east Asian nations race to reopen their borders with peak tourism season just around the corner.

As the year draws to a close, there is a growing sense of urgency to revive the region's pandemic-battered tourism industry. Millions of jobs are dependent on the struggling sector, and governments are deeply fearful that if they further delay reopening, tourists will simply head elsewhere, leaving them trailing behind their Asean peers.

In this Asian Insider special, Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei gives you the lowdown on the region's tourism outlook and where you can go if you're planning to travel.

Our next Asian Insider special explores who China's next generation of leaders will be, who's set for promotion and who will be retiring. Look out for it in The Straits Times this weekend.

America's China consensus

Consensus on the need for the US to counter China has become the rarest of unicorns in Washington - it is an issue on which both Democrats and Republicans agree.

There is no doubt about the strength of America's bipartisan agreement on the matter. It explains, in part, why the country's confrontational relationship with Beijing has endured a change in presidents. But a closer look reveals nuances in views on how to go about it as well as a variety of complicating factors and interests.

US correspondent Charissa Yong sums up the fine print in the US consensus on China in this week's Power Play column.

The Taiwan timebomb

An escalating series of events involving China, Taiwan and the US have turned up the heat on already-tense cross-strait relations and those between China and the US last month. As the risk of military conflict rises, it is time to examine options to defuse tensions and avoid a clash. Global affairs correspondent Goh Sui Noi lays out the various paths forward for peace.

A way home for Thaksin?

The youngest daughter of Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has taken up a post in the country’s largest opposition party, Pheu Thai, sparking rumours of a Shinawatra family comeback.

It is Ms Paetongtarn "Ing" Shinawatra's first public foray into politics, but already there are speculations that she could become a candidate for prime minister in the future and that her new role could prove a stepping stone for Mr Thaksin to return to Thailand.

Mr Thaksin has been in self-exile since he was ousted from office in a military coup in 2006. His youngest sister Yingluck Shinawatra and brother-in-law Somchai Wongsawat, who served as premiers after him, were both also forced out of office before their terms were up.

