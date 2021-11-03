Regional Round-up Podcast: How Asean countries are joining in climate crisis fight

Regional Round-up Ep 22: How Asean countries are joining in climate crisis fight
10:50 mins
Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.
The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:
1. Developing countries such as Indonesia and Thailand asking for more financial support in climate crisis fight (0:50)
2. Richer nations working together with developing nations (4:16)
3. Thailand has made progress in lowering emissions and may need help to do better (5:40)
4. Countries have to be mindful of climate issues, besides health and economic challenges (7:08)
5. The implications of misinformation as Myanmar's military government uses fake social media accounts (8:22)
Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani
Edited by: Dan Koh
Subscribe to our Asian Insider Podcast channel to follow our various shows each week and rate us on your favourite audio apps:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWa7
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWa8
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/Ju4h
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaX
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Leslie Lopez's stories.
Asian Insider newsletter.
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf
Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN
ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE
Life Weekend Picks Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa2
#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad
Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas
Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: http://bt.sg/podcasts
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!