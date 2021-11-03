Regional Round-up Podcast: How Asean countries are joining in climate crisis fight

Regional Round-up Ep 22: How Asean countries are joining in climate crisis fight

10:50 mins

Synopsis: Every week, The Straits Times analyses South-east Asia's top news developments.

The Straits Times' regional correspondent Leslie Lopez chats with Money FM's Ryan Huang and Bharati Jagdish about the following points:

1. Developing countries such as Indonesia and Thailand asking for more financial support in climate crisis fight (0:50)

2. Richer nations working together with developing nations (4:16)

3. Thailand has made progress in lowering emissions and may need help to do better (5:40)

4. Countries have to be mindful of climate issues, besides health and economic challenges (7:08)

5. The implications of misinformation as Myanmar's military government uses fake social media accounts (8:22)

Produced by: The Breakfast Huddle, Money FM 89.3, Fa'izah Sani

Edited by: Dan Koh

