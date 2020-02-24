Asian Insider, Feb 24: Mahathir’s shock resignation, China postpones parliament session, Trump in India

Hi,

In today’s bulletin: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigns stoking political turmoil, coronavirus forces China to postpone its annual parliamentary session for the first time in decades, Trump arrives in India and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR RESIGNS IN SHOCK MOVE

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation by letter to the King today afternoon following which the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition saw the departure of dozens of lawmakers, leaving it short of a majority in Parliament. Malaysia Bureau Chief Shannon Teoh reports that the PM also quit as chairman of his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), just two hours after submitting his resignation, reportedly in protest against PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin's decision to abandon the PH coalition and work with opposition party Umno in a new government. This story is still developing. South-east Asia Editor Reme Ahmad explains the infighting in PH.

Read more:

Timeline: Dr Mahathir has audience with Malaysian King amid political tumult

Malaysia's leadership is up to Mahathir... again

22 years on, old friends pick Mahathir over Anwar again

VIRUS-HIT CHINA POSTPONES PARLIAMENT SESSION; AFGHANISTAN REPORTS FIRST CASE

This was one decision China was hoping it wouldn't have to take. But with nearly 80,000 people infected and more than 2,500 dead, China decided today to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution. The annual National People's Congress meet approves bills, budgets and personnel moves.

Elsewhere, the number of cases in South Korea ballooned from 31 to 763, with seven deaths, in less than a week, as the government moved to raise the infectious diseases alert to its highest level. Over a hundred of the new cases were linked to a church in the south-eastern city of Daegu, after a 61-year-old woman known as “Patient 31” who attended services there tested positive, even though she has no travel history.

Meanwhile, coronavirus infection cases were raising alarm elsewhere as Afghanistan reported its first case. In Italy, Venice ended its carnival early and Milan's Fashion Week restricted public access while other events were cancelled as the two cities tried to contain the surge in new infections. And in Jerusalem, nearly 200 Israeli pupils were ordered to begin a two-week quarantine after they met South Korean tourists affiliated with the church. Some of the tourists contracted the coronavirus infection, in the days after the meeting.

Don't miss:

Virus-hit China postpones parliament for first time in decades

South Korean airlines halt flights to Daegu, city with most virus cases

Afghanistan identifies first confirmed coronavirus patient

For more reports please visit our microsite here.

TRUMP ARRIVES IN INDIA BUT NO CERTAINTY ON US-INDIA TRADE DEAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to greet US President Donald Trump as Air Force One descended in the western city of Ahmedabad. President Trump’s arrival marked the start of a two-day visit that is also expected to reset relations between the two democracies. Mr Trump is accompanied by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, among others, But whether a trade deal will be agreed upon by both sides, is still not clear.

Read more:

Trump says US keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

Modi pulls out all stops for Trump visit despite irritants

World's biggest cricket stadium in India raises eyebrows ahead of opening by Trump

THAILAND DENIES PM AIDED MALAYSIA'S 1MDB SCANDAL

Thai officials have strongly refuted allegations that Prime Minister Chan-o-Cha aided the cover-up of Malaysia's 1MDB graft scandal by harbouring a fugitive financier. The allegations were made by the disbanded Future Forward Party, over the weekend. The latest controversy comes just ahead of a censure debate beginning in parliament against Thai PM Prayut.

Read more:

Thailand's opposition party Future Forward dissolved by court over loans from leader

Newly banned Thai opposition party says junta helped 1MDB cover-up

THE SECRET SAUCE OF GLOBAL INDIAN CEOS

India-born CEOS have been in the spotlight lately. Under CEO Ajay Banga, Mastercard has seen its share price soar from US$20 to US$340 now. While at DBS, CEO Piyush Gupta has more than trebled net profit, which was $2 billion when he was handed charge of South-east Asia's No. 1 lender. There's also Microsoft's Satya Nadella, who has taken the company's market capitalisation from US$302 billion when he took charge, to its current level of US$1.4 trillion, making it the most valuable company alongside Apple. There are other instances too. Associate Editor Ravi Velloor examines their secret sauce, in this exclusive report for ST.

Don't miss:

In Good Company: Read more

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi on how 'immigrant's fear' made her succeed

IN OTHER NEWS

SINGAPORE LIFTS FUKUSHIMA BAN - Supermarket shelves in Singapore are stocking food products from Fukushima, Japan once again after a nine-year ban was lifted last month. The ban followed the nuclear plant meltdown after the devastating tsunami and earthquake in the prefecture in 2011. But consumers here seem wary of picking up the produce still.

JAPAN EMPEROR TURNS 60 - Japan's Emperor Naruhito vowed to work with the public to overcome a range of challenges from climate change, child abuse, poverty and the better integration of minority groups as he turned 60 on Sunday (Feb 23). But concerns over the coronavirus outbreak led the traditional birthday public greeting, typically attended by tens of thousands of people, at the Imperial Palace to be scrapped.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and we’ll be back with you tomorrow.

- Shefali



Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.