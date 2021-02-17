Asian Insider, Feb 17: Myanmar protests intensify; Thailand warns against Clubhouse app

Hi all,

In today’s bulletin: Tensions rise in Myanmar as protests intensify; China will have to face repercussions on human rights, says US President Biden; hints of a change in India-China relations; Thailand warns users against violating the law on Clubhouse app; Pyongyang’s attempts to hack into pharmaceutical companies to gain knowledge on vaccines, and more.

Reading this on the web or know someone who might enjoy receiving Asian Insider? Our sign-up page is here.

Myanmar's people gather for big protest to counter military claims

Myanmar's civil disobedience movement gathered momentum a day after Myanmar's military leaders held a press conference and promised fresh elections.

Thousands gathered a central protest site in the city of Yangon and urged several others to join in to show their strength to those who staged a coup. Motorists, meanwhile, joined a “broken-down car campaign” spreading on social media, by stopping their cars with bonnets raised on streets and bridges, to block police and military trucks from proceeding.

Many feared a clampdown on the internet and social media again but given the rapid pace at which this has spread in the country since the state controls on telecommunications were eased in 2013, several others remained optimistic that the government wouldn't be able to ban it again. Still, analysts told our Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee, the Tatmadaw fully intends to maintain its grip even if that means rolling back a decade's worth of progress.

China to face repercussions on human rights, says Biden

Days after a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, United States President Joe Biden made it amply clear that Washington will take a while to ponder over its relations with China.

Speaking at a televised event on China's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang, Mr Biden said China will pay a price for its human rights abuses. China is trying very hard to be a world leader but as long as "they are engaged in activity contrary to human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that," he said.

Other reports said his administration was filling out his China team with people who had taken a tough tone on China in recent years. One of them is Melanie Hart, a former Centre for American Progress senior fellow, who will help oversee a review of Trump administration policies including its "Clean Network" initiative, which pressed countries to bar Huawei Technologies from their fifth-generation telecommunications networks.

Meanwhile, in Asia, a US Navy warship sailed by islands claimed by China in the South China Sea today, in yet another move by Washington to challenge Beijing's claims in the contested waters.

Also read:

The merits of Biden's Goldilocks formula on China by Richard Javad Heydarian

India reviewing fresh investment proposals from China

Indian officials are reviewing fresh investment proposals from China in an early indication of an improvement in relations after ties turned frosty over border tensions, last year.

Asia's two economic giants commenced disengagement from the Pangong Tso area in the Ladakh region last week, after a nine-month-long stand-off following a clash along a disputed border region. The clash between the two countries was said to be the worst clash since 1962. Satellite images (see above) released today showed China dismantling structures and emptying entire camps in the Pangong Tso area.

Government officials were quoted in reports as saying that India is considering giving approval for some of the greenfield investment projects from China that are not sensitive to national security. Some brownfield projects, that entail fresh investments in existing projects, might also be considered.

Also read:

Indian seafood industry hit hard by stringent Chinese Covid-19 safety checks by Debarshi Dasgupta

Thailand warns users against violating the law on Clubhouse app

US app Clubhouse has earned the ire of a second Asian country after Thailand's digital ministry warned Thai users against breaking the law on Clubhouse, which has been gaining a following and has emerged as a platform for discussion on the country's monarchy.

The app allows users to listen in on conversations taking place online and add their comments if they wish. Several Thai users reportedly joined the app after a prominent Japan-based critic of the Thai palace started a discussion on the monarchy. Thailand has a strict "lese majeste" law in place against insulting or defaming the country's King, with a punishment of 15 years in prison for those who violate it.

The app caused a flutter in China earlier as several joined in to listen in to discussions on sensitive issues such as mass detention of Uighurs, democracy protests in Hong Kong and Taiwanese independence. It was blocked by China on Feb 8.

North Korean hackers tried to steal Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine know-how

South Korea's intelligence agency has said Pyongyang tried to steal information on coronavirus vaccines and treatments by hacking Pfizer Inc. Details of the attempts weren't readily available. The revelation follows attempts last year by suspected North Korean hackers to hack the systems of at least nine healthcare firms - among them Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca. South Korea's National Intelligence Service has also said Pyongyang tried to break into systems of South Korean firms developing coronavirus vaccines.

Also read:

Wife of North Korea leader Kim makes first public appearance in a year

In other news…

Japan's ruling party wants more women at meetings: Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a new plan to allow five female lawmakers to join the party's key meetings as observers. But the plan says that they can't talk during the meetings, the daily Nikkei reported. These female observers can, however, submit questions separately to the secretariat office. The report comes soon after a sexism row involving Mr Yoshiro Mori, the outgoing head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee, who resigned after he was criticised for saying that women speak too much at meetings.

Jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again: Jailed Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been arrested again, on suspicion of assisting one of 12 fugitives China captured at sea last year, his Apple Daily tabloid and Oriental Daily said today, citing a source. Lai, detained while awaiting a bail hearing on Thursday, has been charged with colluding with foreign forces under a sweeping national security law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong last year.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading The Straits Times and today’s Asian Insider newsletter.

Shefali

Want more insights into fast-changing Asia from our network of correspondents? Get this article in your inbox by signing up here.