The merits of Biden's Goldilocks formula on China

Much has been said about how the Biden administration is supposedly a "third Obama administration". After all, not only United States President Joe Biden but many of his top appointees also served in senior positions under the Barack Obama presidency.

On closer scrutiny, however, the new administration is likely to be more Trumpian than it is willing to admit, most especially in terms of its Asia policy. This can be discerned in Mr Biden's first major presidential interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell, during which he described China as America's "most serious competitor" and warned "there is going to be extreme competition".