Asian Insider, April 24: Coronavirus roundup, Ramadan begins, a high-seas energy fight off Malaysia

ASIAN ECONOMIES GRAPPLE WITH LOCKDOWNS, DUTERTE THREATENS MARTIAL LAW

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday extended until May 15 a lockdown on metropolitan Manila and half of the main island of Luzon, as the government begins a phased easing of strict quarantine restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Philippines correspondent Raul Dancel reports. Livid at purported attacks by Maoist rebels on soldiers and policemen escorting health workers and relief supplies, Mr Duterte warned: “I might declare martial law, and there will be no turning back.”

Indonesia may face a longer road to economic recovery, analysts say, after the country chose less strict social distancing measures than others in the region. The peak of the pandemic is expected in late May, and President Joko Widodo is having to recalibrate his strategy of large-scale social distancing rules. The country banned most domestic and international air and sea travel until June 1, and shelved its plans to move the capital.

In India, discrimination against Muslims is reaching a new peak as false rumours and fake news spread across the country on social media about the minority being responsible for the deliberate spread of the pandemic. Muslims in the country are now afraid to self-report, fearing being beaten by angry mobs or worse. Meanwhile, the country has seen surprising dramatic falls in mortality rates after a nationwide lockdown was imposed, suggesting there has not been an undetected surge in virus-related deaths.

Battling a surge in cases among the migrant worker population, Singapore should guard against other at-risk groups that remain a potential source of transmission, experts told Clara Chong. Such groups include the armed forces and prison inmates, as well as the 350,000 who are still commuting to work, Lester Wong reports.

Meanwhile thousands of masked Hong Kongers became the first in the world to take the final secondary school examinations on Friday. More than 3,000 students sat for the exams, and another 49,000 will do so over the next month.

And: Indochina Bureau Chief Tan Hui Yee reports from Bangkok on how wildlife is making a comeback in Thailand as tourism slows.

RAMADAN BEGINS UNDER STRICT CORONAVIRUS RULES

Muslims around the world began marking Ramadan under coronavirus lockdown on Friday with unprecedented bans on family gatherings and mass prayers, while a pushback in some countries has sparked fears of a surge in infections. This year, the holy daytime fasting month will be a sombre affair for many. Widespread rules have been imposed banning praying in mosques or meeting relatives and friends for large "iftar" meals at dusk - a centrepiece of the month-long fast.

In Singapore, migrant dormitory operators are working with the local Islamic council and government to support the religious needs of Muslim migrant workers.

In Indonesia, where more than 80 per cent of the population observe Ramadan, the main Islamic organisations called for all to observe the holy month at home.

HIGH-SEAS ENERGY FIGHT OFF MALASIA DRAWS US, CHINESE WARSHIPS

Malaysia's push to explore energy blocks off its coast has turned into a five-nation face off involving US and Chinese warships, raising the risk of a direct confrontation as broader tensions grow between the world's biggest economies.

The episode began in December, when Malaysia's state-run energy giant Petroliam Nasional contracted a vessel to explore two areas in the South China Sea in its extended continental shelf. Those waters are also claimed by Vietnam and China, which immediately sent ships to shadow the boat.

The situation took a turn for the worse on April 16 with the arrival of a Chinese surveyor known as the Haiyang Dizhi 8, which last year was engaged in a standoff with Vietnam over offshore energy blocks.

SINGAPORE FACTORY OUTPUT REBOUNDS, CIRCUIT BREAKER HIT NOT YET FELT

Singapore's factory output staged a surprising recovery in March, surging past expectations, figures showed on Friday. The EDB cautioned that manufacturing output for the month had not been significantly impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, and a more pronounced impact is likely to be seen from April onwards due in part to the implementation of the circuit breaker measures.

For March, manufacturing activity increased 16.5 per cent over the same month last year - thanks to a surge in pharmaceutical output and a low base in 2019. The median of six economist’s forecasts was for a 6.3% drop.

The circuit breaker is likely to cause continued deflation, Choo Yun Ting reports.

And the country’s non-oil exports defied coronavirus disruption by jumping 17 per cent in March.

UNDER LOCKDOWN, THAIS LOOK FOR LOVE ON FACEBOOK

Thailand Correspondent Hathai Techakitteranun reports that university alumni are turning to Facebook groups to find love as they endure lockdown. It began with "marketplace" groups on Facebook created recently by alumni of various schools and universities to sell anything. Now groups, created by and for students, alumni, and faculty of up to 12 universities, have sprung up which many see as nothing more than dating sites. For now, though, many of those who connect will find it challenging to go on a date. Most malls, restaurants, coffee shops and bars as well as cinemas have been ordered shut in the government-imposed partial lockdown and night-time curfew.

IN OTHER NEWS

INDIA OPENS BRIDGE IN HIMALAYAS SETTING STAGE FOR CHINA FACE-OFF: India has opened a new all-weather access in a disputed part of its border with China to enable faster movement of troops and artillery, another potential irritant in relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. The new bridge was built in Arunachal Pradesh in India's remote northeast, a region that's claimed by China and near the scene of previous clashes.

US WARSHIP SAILS THROUGH TAIWAN STRAIT, SECOND TIME IN A MONTH: A US warship has sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait for the second time in a month, the Taiwanese and US militaries said on Friday (April 24), amid heightened tensions between Taiwan and China and as a Chinese aircraft carrier passes near the island. China, which considers Taiwan as its own territory, has been angered by the Trump administration's stepped-up support for the island, such as more arms sales, US patrols near it and a visit to Washington by vice-president-elect William Lai in February.

MALAYSIA’S FIRST MAN IN SPACE DELIVERS FOOD FOR HIS RESTAURANT AMID MOVEMENT CURBS: He was the first Malaysian to be launched into space during the first prime ministership of Tun Mahathir Mohamad, but today, Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor is delivering food using a motorcycle amid the country's partial lockdown. The 47-year old delivers food for Rebung, a restaurant he co-owns in Kuala Lumpur.