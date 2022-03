BEIJING - On a Wednesday morning at a wet market in central Beijing, housekeeper Wang Hailan was happy to find that pork and vegetable prices were the same as the previous week’s.

“My employers, who are foreigners, were worried that food prices were going to rise because of the international situation,” the 46-year-old told The Straits Times. “But I kept telling them that this is China, and we will have enough of everything, even during a pandemic.”