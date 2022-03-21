India gears up for further hike in edible oil prices

Shoppers purchase packets of vegetable oil at a supermarket in Mumbai, on March 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

KOCHI, INDIA - India, the world’s largest importer of edible oils, is bracing itself for more shocks as the war in Ukraine risks further driving up prices of key products in this category, which have risen by 10 per cent to 30 per cent since last year, stubbornly challenging India’s efforts to control inflation.

The country consumes around 1.8 million tonnes of edible oil a month, of which about 60 per cent is imported. Sunflower oil accounts for around 200,000 tonnes of this, with as much as 85 per cent coming from Ukraine and another 14.3 per cent from Russia between November last year and February this year. 

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top