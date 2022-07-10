As Omicron subvariants power a Covid-19 infection surge, world govts keep calm and carry on

MANILA - Covid-19 is again spreading fast across Asia and the rest of the world, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus mutates into even more infectious subvariants.

But unlike how it was two years ago, the outbreaks are no longer triggering extreme measures such as lengthy lockdowns and border shutdowns that were imposed in 2020 and 2021.

"Two years ago, we had to prevent exponential growth in the face of no immunity, no vaccines. The situation is different now," said epidemiologist Edsel Salvana, an adviser to the Philippine Health Ministry.

Most of Asia's governments are instead sticking to reasonably strict health protocols, ramping up vaccination, and keeping a close eye on their hospitals.

An exception is China, which is still pursuing a zero-Covid-19 policy and all the draconian measures that go with it.

Much of the rest of the world is also not reversing course, even as the ultra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants fuel fresh surges.

The United States is focusing on rolling out booster shots, while some countries in Europe are rethinking their mask mandates, but nothing more beyond that.

Still, this new wave is throwing a spanner in the plans by many countries in Asia to finally put the pandemic behind them - to live with Covid-19.

Asia has been seeing spikes in Covid-19 cases since June, set off by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants that emerged as governments began taking a more relaxed approach to the pandemic.

Spikes everywhere

Indonesia saw Covid-19 cases soar by more than sixfold within a four-week period alone ending on June 28 from a seven-day daily average of 266 new cases to 1,876. That was the highest increase in the world for that period.

Thailand is also tallying more infections after seeing a decline that started in April. It currently records about 2,000 new cases a day, but doctors say this figure does not include unreported infections detected at home with antigen rapid test kits.

New cases in the Philippines rose 60 per cent to more than 7,300 in the week ending on July 3. As in Thailand, the actual number may be much higher, as the government has halted mass testing.

India has been reporting more deaths, along with a growth in cases. It reported 112,456 new cases for the week ending on July 3, a jump of 21 per cent compared with the previous week, and 200 new deaths.

In South Korea, the health authorities have confirmed that the country is now facing a new Covid-19 wave. Daily infection figures stayed above 18,000 cases for four consecutive days last week - double the previous week's average.