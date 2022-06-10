Japan starts visa applications for foreign tourists on package tours

TOKYO - Japan reopened its borders to foreign tourists on package tours for the first time in two years on Friday (June 10), though this was only on paper as the first arrivals are only expected next week due to administrative procedures.

The government is now accepting registrations by travel agents through a new portal, where they must enter information of tour participants including passport numbers and accommodation details so as to apply for tourist visas.

The Japan Tourism Agency said that it can take at least five working days for these visas to be approved.

On Friday, Japan's top business lobby and chambers of commerce issued a joint statement urging a further easing of border measures "to facilitate an environment where people, goods, money and digital technologies can move freely".

Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said: "We will make efforts to restore tourism demand by balancing anti-virus measures and socioeconomic activities." He added that the first tour group arrivals will be next week at the earliest.

From this month, travellers from 98 countries and regions - including the United States, China, South Korea and Singapore - can enter Japan without quarantine regardless of their vaccination status, so long as they produce a negative pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The anticipated tourism reboot has drawn a surge in demand, travel agencies have said. But analysts see a missed opportunity - because of the strict guidelines on package tours - to inject foreign tourism spending into the economy, with domestic consumption tepid given rising prices.

The Japanese yen is now at its weakest in around two decades, making it considerably cheaper for foreigners than before the pandemic. The yen fell to 134.56 against the US dollar on Thursday, while one Singapore dollar was worth about 97 yen on Friday, 15 yen more than what it was valued at on the same day last year.

But the first step in the tourism reopening comes stacked with conditions, such as an entry cap of 20,000 daily arrivals - including returning residents.

Guidelines issued on Tuesday also said that tourists must buy travel insurance, be chaperoned by a tour guide "from arrival to departure", follow a strict itinerary and adhere to rules such as mask-wearing most of the time or face expulsion.

The burden is also on travel agencies to keep detailed records of their tours, right down to where tourists sat in restaurants and on transportation, so that quick measures can be taken to isolate close contacts if a positive Covid-19 case was found.

Tours need not be cut short if those affected are quarantined, the guidelines said, unlike a four-person tour from Thailand in a tourism trial last month.

Japan's business lobby Keidanren and chambers of commerce including from Japan, the United States and France, called for measures such as visa waivers for business travellers, along with the rapid resumption of individual travel "in line with other Group of Seven (G-7) countries" and a complete lifting of the daily arrival cap.

Still, the government is erring on the side of caution ahead of a national Upper House election next month, with media surveys showing that many are wary of a sudden influx of foreigners.