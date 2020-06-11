Japan wants to take the lead among the Group of Seven (G-7) nations on issuing a statement about the situation in Hong Kong, where China is imposing a new security law, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said that Beijing expressed "grave concerns" to Japan about Mr Abe's remarks.

It is a challenging time to come of age for young people here, and the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty, but every effort is being made to ensure that there is no "lost generation" in Singapore, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said yesterday in his message to young job seekers.

Despite India's lockdown imposed in March, the coronavirus is spreading at one of the world's fastest rates as the country reopens a battered economy. Medical infrastructure has come under strain in all cities. There are also reports of long queues at crematoriums in Delhi, with the government forced to open two additional ones.

4 Politics of Petronas change

The reassignment of Petroliam Nasional's (Petronas) chief has raised concerns that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's administration is planning to increase oil and gas royalties paid to Sabah and Sarawak to secure the backing of MPs from the two states.

5 Figuring out dengue spike

Is the spike in dengue cases due to circuit breaker measures, which left construction sites idle as breeding grounds, and had more people working from home and offering more blood food for the Aedes mosquito, journalist Vanessa Liu asks experts.

6 Help for heartland shops

They might appear to be worlds apart but tech businesses are helping traditional heartland shops go digital so they can lift revenues during the pandemic. Smaller stores have long been reluctant to embrace technology but the hammering they are taking now is changing minds fast.

About 4,700 people have benefited from training subsidies to upgrade their skills during the downtime due to the pandemic. So far, 2,815 trainees sponsored by 36 financial institutions and 1,864 who are paying their own way have been beneficiaries of the Monetary Authority of Singapore grant.

8 New private home sales up

New private home sales rebounded last month from April. Developers in Singapore sold 484 private homes last month, going by sale caveats, Knight Frank Singapore said yesterday. This is 74.7 per cent more than the 277 private homes they sold in April.

9 Sailors look to the horizon

Singapore Premier League newcomers Lion City Sailors have invested $1 million in their football academy with the lofty aim of churning out players good enough to play in Asia and Europe. They will pick 25 local teenagers for the initial cohort.

10 Museum to honour Avicii

A museum in memory of the late electronic dance DJ Avicii will open in his of birthplace Stockholm next year, its founders announced on Tuesday. Called Avicii Experience, it will be housed in Space, a new digital culture centre due to open next summer.

