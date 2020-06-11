Every effort being made to ensure no 'lost generation'

It is a challenging time to come of age for young people here, and the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty, but every effort is being made to ensure that there is no "lost generation" in Singapore, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

"The pandemic might have set back your plans temporarily, but the virus will not stop you from fulfilling your potential," he said in his message to young job seekers yesterday.

The labour movement and the Government will provide them with access to jobs and traineeship opportunities, he said at a virtual career symposium organised by the youth wing of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). Efforts are also being made to protect jobs through wage support.

"You have my assurance that you will not be alone in this journey," said Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister. "We are determined that there will be no 'lost generation' in Singapore as a result of Covid-19."

The pandemic would fade at some point, he said, but young people must also make the best use of the current time and help themselves.

"You, too, can turn anxiety into action... by equipping yourself with skills, so that you are ready to soar when the economy recovers."

On its part, Mr Heng said, the Government is committing nearly $24 billion through the Jobs Support Scheme and creating almost 100,000 jobs, traineeships and skills-upgrading opportunities.

"We are here for you. But you must also be there for yourself," said Mr Heng as he urged the young to make the most of such opportunities and take on the challenge, as previous generations of Singaporeans had done.

Yesterday's event was among a series of initiatives launched by NTUC to help young Singaporeans find jobs, improve their career prospects or upgrade their skills in a post-pandemic world.

The virtual symposium was attended by around 800 people and included networking sessions in which participants got to interact with potential employers. Representatives from entities such as Google, Nets and Temasek also spoke on the changing employment landscape.

Around 10 employers offering over 140 positions across their companies also attended the event.

Young NTUC also launched an initiative called Start Work Package for graduating students and young professionals that includes access to grants as well as workshops and training opportunities.

Ms Gan Siow Huang, deputy chief executive of NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute, said: "The jobs available may be far from what you have in mind, but it is important to stay hungry, adaptable and curious so that you are prepared when the right opportunity comes along."

Meanwhile, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said in a Facebook post that 2,800 organisations have stepped forward to offer more than 19,000 traineeships to new graduates.

Mrs Teo, who held a virtual conference with several fresh graduates and graduating students from Institutes of Technical Education, polytechnics and universities, noted: "While these traineeships may not be the same as a job, they will help young graduates to build networks, skill sets and resumes. This, in turn, will stand them in good stead in landing a permanent role when the hiring demand picks up."