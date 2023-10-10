Women, children among 29 killed as artillery hits Myanmar refugee camp: Sources, media

LAIZA - At least 29 people, including women and children, were killed in Myanmar in an artillery strike on a refugee camp near the border with China which sources said was carried out by the ruling military.

The attack was one of the deadliest on civilians since the military seized power in a 2021 coup, which triggered conflict with a resistance movement and armed ethnic groups across the country.

The shadow National Unity Government (NUG) and the British Embassy in Yangon blamed the military for the shelling, which took place close to midnight on Monday in Kachin State.

A spokesperson for the junta said the military was not responsible.

"We are investigating. We always take care of border peace situation," Zaw Min Tun said, adding that the explosion may have involved an ethnic rebel group's own munitions.

Sources said artillery hit a camp for internally displaced people about 5 km (3 miles) from a base in the town of Laiza run by the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which has been in conflict with Myanmar's military for years.

About 30 people were killed, according to sources and media. A spokesperson for the KIA called it a "massacre against our ethnic people", according to Myanmar Now.

The NUG condemned what it called a vicious attack on civilians and said the world must put Myanmar's generals on trial.

"This act of military council is war crime and crime against humanity," NUG spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said, adding an attack at the border with China showed the junta did not respect its neighbour's demand for peace and stability.

The British Embassy also blamed the military for the strike, adding it "must stop its brutal campaign against the Myanmar people".

China's foreign ministry called on "relevant parties to resolve disputes peacefully, ... avoid escalation, and take practical and effective measures to ensure the security of the China-Myanmar border".