While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 8

Trump threatens to expand trade war to all Chinese imports entering the US

President Donald Trump said he is ready to impose tariffs on US$267 billion (S$367 billion) in Chinese goods, on top of the additional US$200 billion that he said will likely be hit with import taxes in a matter of days.

If eventually carried out, Trump’s latest threat could result in tariffs on all Chinese goods entering the United States, an unprecedented escalation of his trade war with China.

The US in July began imposing tariffs on US$50 billion in Chinese industrial imports as Trump moved to confront Beijing over a range of policies that have long vexed American leaders.

“We’ve taxed them US$50 billion – that’s on technology,” the president told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Now we’ve added another US$200 billion. And I hate to say that, but behind that, there’s another US$267 billion ready to go on short notice if I want. That totally changes the equation.”

Barack Obama rebukes Trump in a return to the campaign trail

Former President Barack Obama charged back into electoral politics with an unusually blunt critique of President Donald Trump’s style of governing and warned of dire consequences if US voters stand on the sidelines in November’s midterm election.

Saying the nation is living in an “extraordinary” and “dangerous” time, Obama delivered a sharp rebuke of his successor and decried what he said was the failure of Republicans to serve as a check.

“This is one of those pivotal moments when every one of us as citizens of the United States need to determine just who we are, what it is that we stand for,” he told a mostly student audience of about 1,300 at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. “If you thought elections don’t matter, I hope these last two years have corrected that impression.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk smokes pot on live webcast, exec quits

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk was filmed smoking marijuana, drinking whiskey and wielding a sword just hours before the automaker said its accounting chief would leave after a one-month stint, the latest in a string of unusual behaviour and executive departures that have stunned investors.

Shares of the electric carmaker tumbled as much as 10 per cent, with investors on edge after a tumultuous August during which Musk proposed and then abruptly pulled the plug on a go-private deal.

Chief accounting officer Dave Morton resigned because of discomfort with the attention on the company and pace of work during that time, Tesla said in a filing on Friday.

Starbucks pulls in crowds at its first cafe in Italy

Around two hundred people queued outside the first Starbucks cafe in Italy, as the world's biggest coffee chain faces one of its toughest tests yet with an upmarket roastery in the centre of Milan.

Coffee-obsessed Italy has more than 57,000 cafes and Starbucks, at its lavish roastery decorated with brass and marble, is charging almost twice what Italians are used to paying for their daily espresso drunk standing at a bar.

Yet people who stood in line in the central Cordusio square seemed undeterred by the prices which have drawn complaints from an Italian consumer association.

Tennis: Serena's husband celebrates her run to US Open final

She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women’s rights. She never gives up.



I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week. Help me make sure she sees it!#iloveyouserena pic.twitter.com/OV6Zo1DBxZ — Alexis Ohanian Sr. 🚀 (@alexisohanian) September 7, 2018

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanion celebrated her return to the US Open final with a touching Twitter tribute interspersing video of her on-court exploits and the first days of their daughter Olympia a year ago.

Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on Sept 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots.

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up," Ohanion tweeted, urging fans to share the accompanying video.

