Tennis: Serena's husband celebrates her run to US Open final with Twitter tribute

NEW YORK (AFP) - Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanion celebrated her return to the US Open final with a touching Twitter tribute interspersing video of her on-court exploits and the first days of their daughter Olympia a year ago.

Williams suffered life threatening complications after the birth on Sept 1 of last year, requiring four surgeries to deal with blood clots.

"She fought for her life, for our child, for recognition, for equal pay, for women's rights. She never gives up," Ohanion tweeted, urging fans to share the accompanying video.

"I had this made for @serenawilliams last night after her match with some home videos from 1 year ago this week," he said.

"Help me make sure she sees it! #iloveyouserena"

The video contrasts shots of Williams taking the court at Flushing Meadows this week with those of her in a hospital bed, cuddling her baby daughter.

The audio is Serena's emotional on-court interview after her semi-final win over Anastasija Sevastova, when Williams called her run to a second Grand Slam final of the year "incredible".

Alexis Ohanian watches Williams during her semi-final match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. PHOTO: AFP



"A year ago I was fighting for my life in the hospital after I had the baby," Williams said.

"Every time I step out on this court I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this sport."