While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 4

Opponents of no-deal Brexit defeat PM Boris Johnson, who promises an election

A cross-party alliance defeated Boris Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent him taking Britain out of the EU without a divorce agreement - prompting the prime minister to announce that he would immediately push for a snap election.

Lawmakers voted by 328 to 301 for a motion put forward by opposition parties and rebel lawmakers in Johnson’s party – who had been warned they would be kicked out of the Conservative Party if they defied the government.

More than three years after the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union, the defeat leaves the course of Brexit unresolved, with possible outcomes still ranging from a turbulent "no-deal" exit to abandoning the whole endeavour.

Tuesday’s victory is the first hurdle for lawmakers who, having succeeded in taking control of parliamentary business, will on Wednesday seek to pass a law forcing Johnson to ask the EU to delay Brexit until Jan 31 unless he has a deal approved by parliament beforehand on the terms and manner of the exit.

No passengers survived raging blaze on California dive boat

None of a dive boat's 34 passengers survived a fast-moving fire that sunk it off California's Santa Cruz Island, officials said on Tuesday, as recovery workers prepared to try to retrieve 14 bodies still believed to be on the vessel or in the ocean.

Emergency workers planned to use DNA analysis to identify the badly-burned remains of the 20 people so far removed from the 75-foot (23m-long) Conception ship, which was lying upside down under more than 18m of water following the early Monday morning blaze.

"There were several other victims that were seen by the divers - between four and six - that are still between the wreckage, but due to the position of the boat they were unable to be recovered before nightfall," Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown told a news conference.

Teen is legally blind after seven-year diet of french fries, white bread and ham slices

An extreme case of "fussy eating" caused blindness in a teenager from the United Kingdom, according to a new report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

When Denize Atan, the study's lead author, met the 17-year-old boy at Bristol Eye Hospital, his eyesight had been deteriorating for two years.

But what shocked her most was "how long the patient's eating behaviour had persisted," Atan wrote in an email to The Post on Tuesday. "By the time I first met him, he had followed the same diet for (approximately seven) years."

Tennis: Ukrainian trailblazer Svitolina reaches US Open semi-finals

Elina Svitolina became the first Ukrainian woman to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over British 16th seed Johanna Konta.

Fifth seed Svitolina, 24, advanced to the last four at a second consecutive Grand Slam after matching her run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July.

She will either play six-time US Open champion Serena Williams or China's Wang Qiang for a place in Saturday's final at Flushing Meadows.

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for US$10 million over look-alike ad campaign

Popular singer Ariana Grande has sued Forever 21 for US$10 million (S$14 million), accusing the fashion retailer and a beauty company started by its billionaire founders' daughters of piggybacking off her fame and influence to sell their wares.

In a complaint, Grande said Forever 21 and Riley Rose misappropriated her name, image, likeness and music, including by employing a "strikingly similar" looking model, in a website and social media campaign early this year.

She said this followed the breakdown of talks for a joint marketing campaign because Forever 21 would not pay enough for"a celebrity of Ms Grande's stature," whose longer-term endorsements generate millions of dollars in fees.

