British PM Johnson says rebel Brexit law would destroy negotiations

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday (Sept 3) he had achieved "real momentum" in Brexit talks with the European Union over the summer and that a bid by lawmakers to pass a law to block a no-deal exit would destroy the negotiations.

Lawmakers opposed to a no-deal exit plan to seize control of parliamentary time on Wednesday to pass the legislation, which Johnson said would "force us to beg for yet another pointless delay".

"If that happens, all the progress that we have been making will have been for nothing ... It would destroy any chance of negotiation," Johnson told lawmakers, urging them to reject the legislation.

When asked by a lawmaker if his government would abide by legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit, Johnson said he would obey the law.

Asked by an opposition Labour lawmaker whether the government would abide by the rule of law if a bill passes which makes it illegal to leave without a deal, Johnson told parliament: “We will of course uphold the constitution and obey the law.”

The sterling rebounded on Tuesday to hit US$1.2103 after Johnson lost his working majority in parliament when one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats.

Phillip Lee crossed the floor of the House of Commons just as Johnson began giving a statement on last month's Group of 7 summit.

"In the immediate near-term, it makes a no-deal Brexit slightly less likely," said Fritz Louw, currency analyst at MUFG.

He added that the bounce was likely to be short-lived.

Related Story British PM Boris Johnson threatens election if MPs block no-deal Brexit

Related Story Britain faces a tumultuous political week

Related Story What Boris Johnson fears more than a no-deal Brexit

Sterling also rallied against the euro and was last trading at 90.70 pence, up 0.4 per cent on the day.

The European Union is waiting to see if British lawmakers block Brexit before giving Britain concessions to strike a new withdrawal agreement, Johnson said.

Johnson, who has pledged that Britain will leave the EU on Oct. 31 with or without a deal, wants the Irish border backstop removed from the withdrawal agreement. He says the prospect of Britain leaving without a deal strengthens his hand in negotiations with the EU.

“What our friends and partners want to see is that the House of Commons is not going to block Brexit. They’re not going to make a concession ... to our country until they know that the House of Commons is not going to block Brexit,” Johnson told lawmakers, although he declined to elaborate on the details of the concessions that he was seeking.

“We will be bringing forward our proposals in due time,” he added.

Michael Gove, the government minister in charge of preparing Britain for a no-deal Brexit, said on Tuesday this scenario would present significant challenges but that the risks could be mitigated.

Gove also told lawmakers in Parliament that many of the steps required to ensure smooth trade after Brexit were the responsibility of businesses.

Johnson said he would meet Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin next Monday (Sept 9) as part of efforts to reach a deal to leave the European Union.

Addressing a rowdy session of parliament when some lawmakers jeered as he spoke, Johnson said he was making progress in talks with the EU to change an agreement negotiated by his predecessor Theresa May.

Arguing there were other ways to avoid any return to a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland, Johnson told lawmakers: “We will also be discussing this with the EU shortly, and I will be discussing it with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar when I see him in Dublin on Monday.”