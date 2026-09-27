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While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 27, 2026

US President Donald Trump speaking to members of the media as he leaves the White House to board Marine One on Sept 26.

Trump rejects Iran’s proposal to open Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump said on Sept 26 he had rejected an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and end fighting in the Middle East.

Iran raised the initiative at the UN General Assembly in New York, saying it had been transmitted to the Americans via Qatari mediators and that it could reopen the strategic waterway and put an end to hostilities in the region within seven days.

But in comments to reporters at the White House, Trump said: “I reject their proposal... I rejected their deal.”

“We’re winning tremendously... What they want to do is immediately open the Hormuz Strait... because they have no money coming in, because they get their money from the Hormuz Strait.”

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Pope prays at Lourdes shrine after huge Paris mass

Pope Leo XIV prayed for France on Sept 26 at its holy shrine in Lourdes, after riding along the Champs Elysees in the popemobile and holding an emotional open-air mass in front of hundreds of thousands of worshippers in Paris.

The leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics is on a four-day trip to France, a secular country with deep Catholic roots, on the first official papal visit there in nearly two decades.

In the southwestern pilgrimage town the US pontiff prayed at the Grotto of Massabielle, where Catholic tradition holds that the Virgin Mary appeared in 1858 to a peasant girl, later Saint Bernadette.

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India’s election commission orders review of voter-roll changes

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Election Commission of India ordered a review of its voter-roll software on Sept 26 after a newspaper reported that its chief had been questioned by his deputies over changes to voter lists that excluded millions of voters.

Opposition parties have said the lists have been manipulated to benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission of India has said differences are normal in any institution, and that all its actions were lawful.

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World champions Spain punish England’s mistakes

PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the winner as World champions Spain capitalised on two calamitous England defensive errors to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory at Wembley on Sept 26, in the standout fixture of the opening round of the Nations League.

Less than 10 weeks after they hoisted the World Cup, Spain made England pay in their first two goals.

Teen sensation Lamine Yamal struck in just the second minute when Marc Guehi was caught in possession deep inside his own half. Alex Baena, meanwhile, scored in the 60th minute after Nico O’Reilly’s misplaced pass handed possession back to the visitors.

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Manchester City confident they can prove ‘innocence’

PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said on Sept 26 that the club were confident they could prove their innocence after they were reportedly found guilty of more than 100 charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial rules.

News of the decisions reached by an independent tribunal was reported on Sept 25, but no official announcement has been made by the Premier League, and there is no firm indication of any potential punishment.

Abu Dhabi-backed City have always strenuously denied the charges, and Al Mubarak issued a defiant fresh statement on Sept 26, underlining the club’s position.

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