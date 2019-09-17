While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 17

Trump says looks like Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it looked like Iran was behind attacks on oil plants in Saudi Arabia at the weekend that raised fears of a fresh Middle East conflict, but added that he did not want war with anyone.

Iran has rejected US charges it was to blame for the attacks which damaged the world's biggest crude processing plant in Saudi Arabia and triggered the largest jump in crude prices in decades.

Several US Cabinet officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, have blamed Teheran for the strikes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying the strikes were carried out by "Yemeni people" retaliating for attacks by a Saudi-led military coalition in a war with Yemen's Houthi movement.

Terry Gou drops Taiwan presidential bid in surprise move

Terry Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn, in a surprise move on Monday said he will not contest in Taiwan’s 2020 presidential election.

Gou, Taiwan’s richest person with a net worth of US$7.6 billion (S$10.5 billion) according to Forbes, said in a statement he would not join the already competitive race, after losing the presidential nomination from the opposition, China-friendly Kuomintang party (KMT) in mid-July.

“I have decided not to join the petition to run for president in 2020,” Gou said in a statement, apologising to supporters who had urged him to run for the presidency. “I’d also like to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for your support and love,” Gou said.

US-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Sept 19 in Washington

Deputy trade negotiators for the United States and China will meet in Washington beginning on Thursday, a spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office said on Monday.

The US and Chinese governments have said that they expect deputy-level trade talks to resume during mid-September in Washington, but have not made public a specific date.

That meeting is to be followed by a meeting of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with China's top negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, in early October.

Google expected to unveil new Pixel phone on Oct 15

Google on Monday sent out invitations to an October 15 event starring "things Made by Google," with a new Pixel smartphone expected in the line-up.

The unveiling in New York City is likely to spotlight Google's Android-powered challenge to the latest generation of iPhones recently unveiled by Apple.

Google appeared set to release a fourth-generation Pixel smartphone, possibly with features including the ability to recognise faces and gestures as part of its efforts to ramp up hardware in addition to its software and online services.

Seinfeld heads to Netflix in 2021 after latest streaming bidding war

Netflix scored a key victory in the battle for classic sitcoms with the announcement on Monday that it won the rights to all 180 episodes of Seinfeld, which will come to the streaming service globally in 2021.

Sony Pictures Television, the distributor of the show, currently has a deal with Walt Disney's Hulu.

The bidding war for the show follows battles over the rights to "The Office" and "Friends" - two shows that Netflix is losing to streaming rivals.

