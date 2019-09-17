US-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Sept 19 in Washington: US trade office

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Deputy trade negotiators for the United States and China will meet in Washington beginning on Thursday, a spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office said on Monday (Sept 16).

The US and Chinese governments have said that they expect deputy-level trade talks to resume during mid-September in Washington, but have not made public a specific date.

That meeting is to be followed by a meeting of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with China's top negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, in early October.

A spokesman for Lighthizer said the deputies would begin meeting on Thursday (Sept 19) in Washington, but gave no further details.