US-China deputy-level trade talks to begin Sept 19 in Washington: US trade office

In a photo taken on Sept 14, 2019, shipping containers from China and other Asian countries are unloaded at the Port of Los Angeles as the trade war continues between China and the US.PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Deputy trade negotiators for the United States and China will meet in Washington beginning on Thursday, a spokesman for the US Trade Representative's office said on Monday (Sept 16).

The US and Chinese governments have said that they expect deputy-level trade talks to resume during mid-September in Washington, but have not made public a specific date.

That meeting is to be followed by a meeting of US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin with China's top negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, in early October.

A spokesman for Lighthizer said the deputies would begin meeting on Thursday (Sept 19) in Washington, but gave no further details.

 

