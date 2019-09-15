While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 15

Mike Pompeo condemns Iran following drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday condemned Iran following drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which had been blamed on Yemeni rebels.

The top US diplomat did not specifically name Teheran as the perpetrator of the attacks that led to fires at two key Saudi Aramco facilities, but said, "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."

"There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo said on Twitter.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."

2,200 preserved foetuses found on dead doctor's property

The family of a doctor in Illinois discovered more than 2,200 medically preserved foetuses at his property a little over a week after his death.

The Will County Coroner's Office received a call on Thursday from a lawyer representing the family of the doctor, Ulrich Klopfer, who died on Sept 3, the Will County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

While going through Klopfer's property, the family found 2,246 medically preserved foetal remains, the release said.

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace

A unique solid gold toilet that was part of an art exhibit was stolen early on Saturday from the magnificent home in England where British wartime leader Winston Churchill was born.

The toilet, valued at roughly £1 million (S$1.7 million), was the work of Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. Other reports valued the art piece at US$5 million (S$6.8 million).

It had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown to appreciative audiences at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Football: Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City

Newly-promoted Norwich stunned Manchester City 3-2 at Carrow Road on Saturday to inflict a first Premier League defeat on the English champions since January.

Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell and the prolific Teemu Pukki took advantage of a ragged City defence without the injured Aymeric Laporte for a remarkable upset.

Defeat for City sees Pep Guardiola's men already fall five points behind European champions Liverpool - who have a perfect record from their first five games - in the title race.

Football: Neymar scores stunning late winner on PSG return

Neymar shrugged off a hostile reception as he marked his return to action for Paris Saint-Germain with a stunning injury-time winner on Saturday, and then insisted it was time to move on from the saga of his aborted return to Barcelona.

The world's most expensive player was booed and insulted by sections of the PSG support in the Ligue 1 match against Strasbourg.

That seemed set to be the only story of the afternoon until the second minute of added time when, with the game still goalless, the Brazilian met Abdou Diallo's cross with an acrobatic effort that sent the ball arcing back over his own head and in off the post, sealing a 1-0 win.

