Mike Pompeo condemns Iran following drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday (Sept 14) condemned Iran following drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, which had been blamed on Yemeni rebels.

The top US diplomat did not specifically name Teheran as the perpetrator of the attacks that led to fires at two key Saudi Aramco facilities, but said, "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply."

"There is no evidence the attacks came from Yemen," Pompeo said on Twitter.

"We call on all nations to publicly and unequivocally condemn Iran's attacks. The United States will work with our partners and allies to ensure that energy markets remain well supplied and Iran is held accountable for its aggression."

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, condemned the attacks in a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"The United States strongly condemns today's attack on critical energy infrastructure. Violent actions against civilian areas and infrastructure vital to the global economy only deepen conflict and mistrust," the White House said in a statement following the call.

Trump offered Prince Mohammed "his support for Saudi Arabia's self-defence," the White House said, following an earlier statement from Riyadh saying the crown prince told Trump the kingdom was "willing and able" to respond to the attacks.

"The United States Government is monitoring the situation and remains committed to ensuring global oil markets are stable and well supplied," the US statement said.