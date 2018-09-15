While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Sept 15

Four killed as Hurricane Florence swamps Carolinas

Hurricane Florence crashed into the Carolinas, knocking down trees, swamping streets and causing four deaths before slowing to a pace that will lead to a dayslong deluge for the region.

The storm’s first casualties, which included a mother and her baby killed when a tree fell on their brick house in Wilmington, North Carolina, were announced about eight hours after Florence came ashore. The child’s father was taken to a hospital.

In Pender County, North Carolina, a woman suffered a heart attack and died because hurricane debris blocking roads prevented paramedics from reaching her.

A fourth person was killed in Lenoir County while plugging in a generator, the governor’s office said.

Ex-Trump aide Paul Manafort to cooperate with Russia probe

Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort will cooperate with the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, prosecutors said, a dramatic turnaround that deals the US president a political setback.

After months of refusing to assist Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference and possible coordination between Trump campaign members and Moscow, Manafort took a plea deal and agreed to cooperate in return for reduced charges.

It was not immediately clear what information about Trump that Manafort, a longtime Republican political consultant who ran the campaign as it took off in mid-2016, could offer prosecutors.

Formula One: Raikkonen edges Hamilton after Vettel hits wall in Singapore

Kimi Raikkonen edged out Lewis Hamilton to the fastest lap in Friday’s second practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, but the Finn’s Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel had his session cut short after he smacked a wall.

Raikkonen, who will leave Ferrari for Sauber at the end of the season, sped round in 1 minute 38.699 seconds, almost a second quicker than last year’s pole position time, and then warned he could go even faster.

Championship leader Hamilton was just 0.011 seconds adrift of Raikkonen after bolting on the fastest hypersoft tyres for the night session on the spectacular Marina Bay street circuit.

Mandopop king Jay Chou gets hearts racing at Singapore Grand Prix

In recent days, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou has been spotted hanging out with fellow pop royalty JJ Lin.

It turned out to be a bit of a tease as there was no sign of the home-grown singer-songwriter at the Mandopop king's gig on Sept 14 night.

It was another Singaporean artist who shared the stage with Chou instead and that was none other than Joanna Dong. On the music competition Sing! China in 2017, the jazz singer had picked him as her mentor.

Ariana Grande sorry she 'couldn't fix' ex-boyfriend Mac Miller's pain

Singer Ariana Grande on Friday spoke publicly for the first time about the death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller, writing on social media that he was "the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved."

Miller was found unresponsive at his home in Studio City, California, and pronounced dead there at age 26, the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Sept 7.

In a message on her official Instagram account on Friday, the 25-year-old Grande said she "adored" Miller from the day she met him when she was 19.

