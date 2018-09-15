Mandopop king Jay Chou gets hearts racing with excitement at the Singapore Grand Prix

REVIEW / CONCERT

FORMULA 1 2018 SINGAPORE AIRLINES SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

JAY CHOU

Padang Stage

Sept 14

In recent days, Taiwanese singer Jay Chou has been spotted hanging out with fellow pop royalty JJ Lin.

It turned out to be a bit of a tease as there was no sign of the home-grown singer-songwriter at the Mandopop king's gig on Sept 14 night.

It was another Singaporean artist who shared the stage with Chou instead and that was none other than Joanna Dong. On the music competition Sing! China in 2017, the jazz singer had picked him as her mentor.

Together, they jazzed up his hits Cowboy Is Busy and Sailor Afraid Of Water and even showed off a few dance moves together.

For a 75-minute show, Chou certainly packed in quite a lot for the audience of 45,000.

He kicked off the show, engines blazing, with early hit Nunchucks, wielding bright neon nunchucks and dressed in a suit embellished with multi-coloured lights.

That was the first of several eye-catching outfits as he embraced bright colours and shiny sequins.

Music-wise, he covered quite a bit of ground. He dipped into early tracks such as Dad, I'm Home from second album Fantasy (2001) and Starry Mood from his 2000 eponymous debut, and also trotted out newer hits If You Don't Love Me, It's Fine and Waiting For You.

One of the highlights was the pacy Turkish Ice Cream, which featured a lively brass section blaring with gusto.

He had also promised to incorporate some racing elements into his gig and this was by way of clips from his street racing flick Initial D (2005) and him performing the theme song, All The Way North.

The assured performer knew exactly how to please the crowd. When he came down from the stage to get closer to the fans during Confession Balloon, the excitement level shot right up.

He stepped on the gas for the final number Sunny Otaku, ending the evening on a buoyant note.